A Man Was Shot While In A Car On His Driveway & York Police Are Searching For Suspects
Police believe the shooting was targeted.
A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot while sitting in his car in his own driveway over the weekend.
York Regional Police (YRP) were called after reports of a shooting in the area of Boiton Street and Hewison Avenue, near Elgin Mills Road East and Hwy 404 in Richmond Hill, at around 12:30 a.m., Saturday, December 3.
A man was found in his vehicle on his driveway having suffered "several gunshot wounds," according to a press release.
The 28-year-old victim sustained life-threatening injuries and police say he remains in the hospital in stable condition.
As part of their ongoing investigation, YRP believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.
Police are asking for any witnesses of the shooting to come forward. They're also looking for any video surveillance from anyone living in or who drove through the area, at the time of the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the #2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7241, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.