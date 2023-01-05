York Regional Police Are Looking For Suspects In A Late-Night Shisha Bar Shooting
A 34-year-old woman suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
York Regional Police (YRP) are searching for suspects and witnesses after a late night Shisha bar shooting in Vaughan.
On January 2 at around 3 a.m., police said multiple shots were fired at La Shish Bar and Grill at 4040 Steeles Avenue West after an altercation between men broke out in the bar.
According to a press release, the altercation started inside the Shisha bar and continued outside into the parking lot, where gunshots were heard.
Before police arrived on the scene, one individual was sent to the hospital, and the suspects fled the area.
Investigators later located a 34-year-old woman with a "non-life-threatening" gunshot wound at a hospital.
YRP said they believe the incident was "isolated" and that there is no risk to public safety.
Police are asking anyone at the establishment on January 2 who may have witnessed the shooting or altercation to come forward and speak with investigators as they believe there are "several potential witnesses."
Anyone with video footage, dashcam footage or photos of the incident can upload evidenceonline through a digital evidence portal for investigators to review.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and YRP asks that anyone with information contact the #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7441.
Vaughan had another shooting last month in a condo building that left six people dead, including the shooter, who was a resident of the building.
YRP recently took 15 handguns and an assault-style rifle off the streets during a months-long investigation called Project Touchdown focused on auto theft.