An Ontario Driver Refused A Breathalyzer & Gave York Police Some Terrible Excuses (VIDEO)
"That is not how the law works. I know how the law works."
York Regional Police (YRP) have released another comical video exposing someone's attempt to get out of trouble, this time highlighting an Ontario driver and his various attempts to avoid taking a breathalyzer test.
The suspected impaired driver was pulled over during a traffic stop in the Township of King on January 24, 2023, and gave officers multiple excuses as to why he wasn't able to properly provide a breath sample during the roadside test.
He threw everything at them from first telling police he'd had nothing to drink, to not blowing into the test kit while telling officers he was, and even using asthma as a reason why he was unable to provide a breath sample.
\u201c13 STEPS TO AVOID A ROADSIDE BREATH TEST FAIL\n\nCheck out the video to see how to DIY! \nHINT: These instructions will earn you your day in court every time!!!\n\nArrest details: https://t.co/DHdKkUsjfE\u201d— York Regional Police (@York Regional Police) 1675870172
"I have asthma, by the way," the driver can be heard telling the officer in the video, to which the officer replied, "that has nothing to do with this."
Somehow, the driver even thought it was relevant to bring up the fact that he was wearing a Fitbit.
Later on in the video, the driver argued with the officer after he was told he'd be arrested if couldn't provide a breath sample.
"That is not how the law works," he said. "I know how the law works." Sure, that's going to work.
In all, YRP said the driver was given nine opportunities to provide a breath sample and the officer even demonstrated how to do it himself before giving the man one final chance.
"Blow interruption," the officer said after that final test. "You are under arrest for refusal."
Police jokingly titled the video, 'WATCH AND LEARN: 13 STEPS TO BEAT A ROADSIDE BREATH TEST' and said, "these instructions will earn you your day in court every time!!!"
"Failing or refusing to provide a breath sample when demanded to do so by police is not an effective strategy to avoid a charge and is, in fact, illegal," police said in a press release. "Providing a breath sample is simple, straightforward and has been proven safe and easy, including for those with breathing issues or other medical conditions."
Police said the driver in the video was charged with failure to comply, while his vehicle was impounded for a week and his driver's license was suspended for 90 days.