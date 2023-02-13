Huge Explosion In Ottawa Destroys Multiple Homes & People Got Trapped Under Debris (VIDEO)
11 people had to be treated by paramedics.
A massive house explosion in Ottawa left some unbelievable damage behind while several people were hurt and two had to be pulled from the debris.
Early Monday morning, Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) along with the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) and paramedics all responded to reports of the explosion in the city's east end as many people took to social media in shock having seen, heard, or felt the impact of the boom.
'We are on scene in Orleans for a gas leak that caused an explosion & has taken out multiple houses under construction," said OFS in their first of many tweets about what had happened.
At the time, officials said gas was still leaking and they asked people to avoid the area.
Home security footage of the explosion was quickly shared by someone living nearby showing the moment the explosion took place.
Ring camera video from my Nephew Tyler's house in Orleans! Shook pictures of his walls! pic.twitter.com/EUfoRTRp3l
— Mrs A (@maskedmama2020) February 13, 2023
Several others took to Twitter saying they had heard or felt the boom, some from several kilometres away.
From the scene, officials revealed the damage that had been left behind.
"Firefighters used chainsaws to cut through a large amount of debris & have rescued one person from the wreckage," said OFS in an updated tweet from the scene. They confirmed the person rescued was "stable & talking."
\u201c@OttFire Firefighters used chainsaws to cut through a large amount of debris & have rescued one person from the wreckage. Individual was stable & talking. #OttNews\u201d— Ottawa Fire Services (@Ottawa Fire Services) 1676291490
In the video from the scene, you could clearly see just how destructive the explosion was, with piles of construction rubble scattered across the area where a home once stood.
Fire officials later confirmed they rescued a second person from the debris with a photo showing that person surrounded by firefighters who were carrying them out.
\u201cAt 09:31, we rescued a second individual from the wreckage. All our specialty teams are on scene & did excellent work locating & rescuing the individual who was trapped inside a collapsed home surrounded by a large amount of debris. #OttNews\n\n\ud83d\udcf8 OFS Photographer Jean Lalonde\u201d— Ottawa Fire Services (@Ottawa Fire Services) 1676300911
Ottawa Paramedics confirmed in total, they cared for 11 patients.
Two men were rushed to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition. They didn't confirm whether those were the two people who were pulled from underneath the wreckage.
Two children were taken to CHEO in stable condition, but officials did not confirm their age, and paramedics said another 2 adults were transported to local hospitals in stable condition.
Ottawa Police said several people had also been displaced from their homes in the area and city buses were brought to the scene for shelter.
Police told reporters at a news conference that the explosion remains under investigation by them and the office of the fire marshal.