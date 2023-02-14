Three Killed In A 'Very Violent' Crash On Hwy 427 & OPP Says Only The Driver Survived
The crash involved "extreme high rates of speed."
A horrific, fatal crash on Highway 427 late Monday night in Toronto remains under investigation by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Three people were killed when a vehicle rolled over the highway ramp as it was exiting the 427 at Dundas Street, fell into a ditch and eventually caught fire.
OPP said of the four occupants, only the driver survived. He is in the hospital in critical condition.
"The two rear seat passengers were pronounced deceased at the scene," said OPP Sgt Kerry Schmidt in a video posted to Twitter about the collision. "The front female passenger was transported to a trauma centre where she was later pronounced deceased."
\u201cToronto firefighters worked to extinguish a fire and extricate trapped occupants from a vehicle which had crashed and rolled over late last night at SB Hwy 427 ramp to Dundas St. - 2 occupants pronounced on scene by TEMS. 2 to hospital. #Toronto ^dv\u201d— Toronto Fire Services (@Toronto Fire Services) 1676376952
Toronto Fire Services said in a Tweet they had worked to extinguish a fire and "extricate trapped occupants" from the vehicle, and confirmed the two passengers were pronounced dead on the scene.
But from the sounds of it, this crash was so nasty for one clear reason.
"Extreme high rates of speed" is how the crash is being described by collision reconstructionists, according to Schmidt.
\u201cCOLLISION:\nHwy. 427 & Dundas St W\n- reports of a vehicle rollover, vehicle on fire\n- police o/s\n- @Toronto_Fire o/s - putting fire out\n- unknown injuries\n- @TorontoMedics responding\n- possible delays in the area\n- consider alternate routes\n#GO350934\n^al\u201d— Toronto Police Operations (@Toronto Police Operations) 1676349191
In a harrowing description of the crash, Schmidt said the vehicle, "left the ramp, went over the concrete wall, into the ditch where it was then vaulted into a concrete wall of Dundas Street."
He said the vehicle was redirected back onto the ramp before it caught fire.
"Obviously, we're very concerned about the manner and the description of this crash, a very violent collision that took place," said Schmidt.
OPP is asking any witnesses of the crash or anyone with information on what happened to contact the Toronto OPP.
