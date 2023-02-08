Someone Was Spotted Cruising On An E-Scooter On A Toronto Highway & Please, Don't (VIDEO)
Sidenote: It's completely illegal.
We've all got places to be, and E-scooters can be a convenient way to get around a crowded city. But when it comes to highways, it's time to park that scooter. It's the law, folks!
Unfortunately, one rider didn't get the memo and was caught on video riding down Highway 427 in Toronto.
\u201cScooter On Hwy427 North. \ud83e\udd26\u200d\u2642\ufe0f \n.\n#hwy427 #Toronto #scooter #ONHwys #RoadSafety #trucking #TruckDriver #OPP #trucker #fail\u201d— 401_da_sarpanch (@401_da_sarpanch) 1675722303
It is unclear if the rider accidentally found themselves on the highway or intentionally took a huge risk to save time on their daily commute. Either way, it is considered an incredibly dangerous activity.
Despite their soaring popularity, E-Scooters are technically banned in Toronto, though it is a bit hazy how the city enforces regulations on the ban.
Back in 2019, the province launched a five-year program for electric scooters. This program gave cities the green light to create their own rules and let E-scooters hit the roads.
But in 2021, the Toronto city council decided to sit this one out, saying it was worried about the safety of its residents.
\u201cToronto City Council votes unanimously to support safety and accessibility by opting out of e-scooter pilot. News Release: https://t.co/zra6av7A5C\u201d— City of Toronto (@City of Toronto) 1620253071
However, even with the five-year E-scooter pilot program in Ontario, it would be illegal to take your electric scooter for a spin on any highways, including all the 400-series routes like the 427.
According to the Highway Traffic Act, penalties for violations of the pilot program range from fines of $250 to $2,500.
A media representative from Toronto Police Services told Narcity that a person riding an E-scooter on a highway would definitely be ticketed, as it is a "provincial offence."
They would also have to pay for their E-scooter to be towed and removed from the highway.