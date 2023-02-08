e-scooters

Someone Was Spotted Cruising On An E-Scooter On A Toronto Highway & Please, Don't (VIDEO)

Sidenote: It's completely illegal.

Associate Editor, Toronto
E-Scooters on a sidewalk.

E-Scooters on a sidewalk.

Martina1802 | Dreamstime

We've all got places to be, and E-scooters can be a convenient way to get around a crowded city. But when it comes to highways, it's time to park that scooter. It's the law, folks!

Unfortunately, one rider didn't get the memo and was caught on video riding down Highway 427 in Toronto.

It is unclear if the rider accidentally found themselves on the highway or intentionally took a huge risk to save time on their daily commute. Either way, it is considered an incredibly dangerous activity.

Despite their soaring popularity, E-Scooters are technically banned in Toronto, though it is a bit hazy how the city enforces regulations on the ban.

Back in 2019, the province launched a five-year program for electric scooters. This program gave cities the green light to create their own rules and let E-scooters hit the roads.

But in 2021, the Toronto city council decided to sit this one out, saying it was worried about the safety of its residents.

However, even with the five-year E-scooter pilot program in Ontario, it would be illegal to take your electric scooter for a spin on any highways, including all the 400-series routes like the 427.

According to the Highway Traffic Act, penalties for violations of the pilot program range from fines of $250 to $2,500.

A media representative from Toronto Police Services told Narcity that a person riding an E-scooter on a highway would definitely be ticketed, as it is a "provincial offence."

They would also have to pay for their E-scooter to be towed and removed from the highway.

From Your Site Articles
Rhythm Sachdeva
Associate Editor, Toronto
Rhythm Sachdeva is an Associate Editor for Narcity Media Group and is based in Toronto.
Recommended For You
Loading...