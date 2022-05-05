Hit-And-Run In North York Left A Man On An E-Scooter Suffering Life-Threatening Injuries
The police are asking for the public's help.
A man who was struck by a car that fled the scene in North York on Wednesday night was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.
According to Toronto Police Service (TPS), the incident occurred at around 11:12 p.m. on May 4 when police received a call about a "personal injury collision involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian on an electric scooter in the Keele Street and Toro Road area."
TPS reported that the person operating the e-scooter was a 41-year-old man who was travelling northbound on Keele Street at Toro Road.
The driver of the car is still unknown and was reportedly in a dark-coloured vehicle also driving in the same direction as the e-scooter.
Apparently, the car hit the man on the electric scooter from the back, which resulted in the man suffering "life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital."
According to a tweet, the man on the bike was "unconscious and unmoving," and the police were on the scene assisting the medics in an emergency run. The roads in the area were closed as investigations continued.
The person driving the car fled the scene, and now police are asking for the public's help.
"Police are asking local residents, business and drivers, who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident, to contact investigators," TPS added.
The investigation is ongoing and being conducted by members of traffic services. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the police at either 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
