A Man Was Seen Rollerblading On An Ontario Highway & He Flipped Off Police (VIDEO)
"Can't say I've ever witnessed this before."
People driving on the Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway in Hamilton, Ontario, on Sunday got to see one person travelling with an unusual mode of transportation on the expressway.
A man was captured on video rollerblading in the fast lane as two police cruisers followed closely behind and beside him.
The video was posted in the Facebook group Hamilton Neighbourhood Watch, and it shows a person dressed in a hoodie as they rollerblade in the 90-kilometre-per-hour car lanes.
"Happy Easter folks... can't say I've ever witnessed this before," Tiff Davies, who posted the video, wrote in the caption.
"Rollerblading on the Linc while flipping off the cops."
In the video, the person is seen acknowledging the police before the Upper James Street exit. At that point, they raise their hand toward the police cruiser.
The two police cruisers try to zero in on the person, but they just keep on rollerblading and are then seen crossing the median and rollerblading in the opposite direction.
People on TikTok have since re-posted the video with music to accompany what's being seen on screen.
One TikToker shared the clip and wrote "welcome to Canada" in the caption.
@rohan.pinto
Welcome to #Canada. YaY !! & the two ‘pursuing’ cruisers almost crashed into each other. #Hamilton #Ontario #skating #skate #freeway #highway #lol #arewethereyet #runaway #runawayskater #HamOnt #lol #LincolnAlexanderParkway #rollerblading
Davies told CTV News she and her partner were travelling westbound towards Ancaster, Ontario, when they saw the person rollerblading and captured it on video.
"The two police officers came onto the highway and then traffic came to a halt," Davies told the outlet. "I see an arm waving and then see the man rollerbladed out into the highway and the cruisers almost crashed into each other while trying to get him."
"Craziest thing I’ve ever seen," she added,
Hamilton police told CBC News that they managed to locate the person and no charges were laid.
Narcity reached out to Hamilton police, the Ontario Provincial Police and Davies for further comment on the incident, but we did not hear back by the time the story was published.
