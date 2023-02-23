ontario provincial police

Canada-Wide Warrant Issued For Man Serving 2-Year Sentence & He Could Be In Toronto

He's been charged with 5 different offences.

Suspect Michael Stamatakos.

OPP_GTATraffic | Twitter, George Kroll | Dreamstime

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for a 31-year-old man who has broken the rules of his release while serving a two-year sentence for setting a fire, and he's known to frequent Toronto.

The police have issued a warrant for his arrest across all of Canada.

The man, identified as Michael Stamatakos, is accused of dangerous driving, running away from the police, making threats to harm or kill someone, and possession of illegal drugs.

He has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5'5" tall, and weighs roughly 110 pounds. He also has many tattoos, including a heart, teardrop, a stitch trail on his right cheek, and words like "SD KEYZ" on his calf and "THE WORLD IS MINE" on his left hand.

In a photo released by OPP, Stamatakos is seen with the words "Ha Ha Ha Ha" tattooed on his forehead and has a skeleton mouth covering the lower half of his face.

He is "known to frequent various areas in Toronto," according to the OPP.

The police want anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 416-808-5900 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

