Toronto Police Charge 3 Teens In TTC Face Slashing & They Swung A Machete At An Officer
A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured during the arrest.
Three teens have been charged after the latest incident of TTC violence when a woman was slashed in the face at a Spadina Subway Station earlier this week and there was more trouble as Toronto Police arrested them.
According to Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU), two teenagers swung a machete at an officer during the arrest.
One of them was also later found to have suffered serious injuries.
The interaction between the teens and Toronto Police is now under investigation.
\u201cSIU Investigating Serious Injuries Suffered by Youth After Arrest in Toronto @TorontoPolice\nhttps://t.co/5rkim1ZBUV\u201d— Special Investigations Unit (@Special Investigations Unit) 1676427519
Officers were first called to Long Branch Avenue and Lake Promenade Tuesday night around 7:40 p.m., for reports of a disturbance involving three youths, according to an SIU press release.
As police attempted to arrest one of the teens, a boy and another youth "swung a machete at an officer," and they were able to get away after a struggle.
The SIU said the two suspects were later found near Park Boulevard in Etobicoke and taken into custody overnight.
On Wednesday morning, a 16-year-old boy complained of pain, which was found to be the result of a serious injury, and he was taken to the hospital.
As that interaction remains under investigation, Toronto Police have laid several charges against the three teens connected to Sunday night's attack at Spadina Subway Station where a woman was spat on, shoved, and slashed in the face by a group of people she didn't know.
\u201cSTABBING:\nSpadina Subway\n- reports of a woman stabbed\n- police o/s\n- officers located a woman w/ an injury to her face\n- @TorontoMedics o/s - assessed injuries as minor, being treated\n- TTC special constables o/s @TTCnotices\n- suspects fled\n- ongoing investigation\n#GO341045\n^al\u201d— Toronto Police Operations (@Toronto Police Operations) 1676247732
The suspects have been identified as a 16-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy, and a 15-year-old girl.
They are all facing several charges including assault, assault with a weapon, and assaulting a peace officer.
The teens were scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning.
Police are asking anyone with information on Sunday's TTC assault to contact them at 416-808-5300, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.
This article's left-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.