A Man Was Shot By A Toronto Police Officer & Had Been Threatening People With A Knife
It all happened at a city park Monday morning.
An incident involving a man and a Toronto Police officer is now under investigation by Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU).
Early Monday morning, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) responded to reports of someone with a knife at a park in the city's northwest end, and the incident ended with the man being shot by police.
Just before 8:00 a.m., police had advised people to use caution in the area of Black Creek Drive and Todd Baylis Boulevard, near Eglington Avenue West.
In a tweet, police said the man with a knife "may be threatening people in the park."
\u201cPERSON WITH A KNIFE: \nBlack Creek Dr & Todd Baylis Blvd @TPS12Div\n7:58 am\n-reports of a person with a knife in the park\n-may be threatening people in the park\n-police o/s\n-use caution in the area\n#GO452943\n^sc\u201d— Toronto Police Operations (@Toronto Police Operations) 1677503912
In an update less than an hour later, police said an officer had shot the suspect and they were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
But it seems the situation at the park escalated quite quickly.
Toronto Paramedics told Narcity they were called to the scene at 8:03 a.m., minutes after police initially arrived on the scene, and they transported an adult male to the hospital in life-threatening condition.
\u201c@TPS12Div PERSON WITH A KNIFE: (UPDATE)\nBlack Creek Dr & Todd Baylis Blvd @TPS12Div\n-officer discharged firearm\n-man tranported to hosptial with serious injuries\n-road closures in the area\n-updates to follow\n#GO452943\n^sc\u201d— Toronto Police Operations (@Toronto Police Operations) 1677503912
No other injuries were reported in the incident.
Police also haven't said if any arrests were made or if any charges are pending.
Several closures in the area have since been put in place as the investigation continues.
The case has now been turned over to the SIU, whose job it is to investigate any police incident involving death, serious injuries, allegations of sexual assault, and — as in this situation — when someone has been shot at.
Toronto Police said the SIU would have further information to release regarding the shooting later Monday.
