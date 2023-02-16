A Student Has Life-Threatening Injuries After Being Shot Outside A Toronto High School
Toronto Police said the suspect fled the scene.
A shooting took place at a Toronto high school on Thursday afternoon and a student was rushed to the hospital in life-threatening condition.
At 12:19 p.m., the Toronto Police Service (TPS) put out a tweet stating that a shooting took place at Weston Collegiate Institute, located at Pine Street and MacDonald Avenue in Toronto.
Police said that "one victim was located with a gunshot wound," and rushed to the hospital.
\u201cSHOOTING: (UPDATE)\nPine St & MacDonald Ave\n12:02pm\n- CP Marchant School is also in lockdown\n#GO370717\n^se\u201d— Toronto Police Operations (@Toronto Police Operations) 1676567997
Toronto Paramedics told Narcity that the student was rushed to the hospital in life-threatening condition.
The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) later confirmed that a "student has been injured and their parent has been notified."
The school was placed under lockdown and the suspect fled the scene.
CR Marchant School was also placed under lockdown at around 1:00 p.m.
\u201cThe school remains in lockdown as a result of a shooting outside of the school over the lunch hour. One student has been injured and their parent has been notified. Lockdown will be lifted shortly & students will be relocated to nearby Weston Memorial JPS & CR Marchant MS.\u201d— Toronto District School Board (@Toronto District School Board) 1676572148
TDSB also tweeted that the shooting took place outside of the school "over the lunch hour."
They mentioned that the "lockdown will be lifted shortly & students will be relocated to nearby Weston Memorial JPS & CR Marchant MS."
Narcity reached out to TPS for further information but they said "it's still very early on in the investigation" and that they are "unable to confirm" information.
The spokesperson shared that there "are numerous officers from different units on scene right now."
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.