Toronto Police Say A Man Was Reportedly Driving On The 401 & Shooting A Gun Into The Air
Yorkdale Shopping Centre had to go into lockdown on Saturday, August 13.
The Toronto Police Service's Operations Centre shared that reports have been received about a man on the 401 shooting a gun into the air from a car while on the highway.
At 2:34 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 13, Toronto Police tweeted that there had been reports at around 2:15 p.m. ET of a man driving on Highway 401 at Allen Road and shooting a gun into the air.
Then the man allegedly went into the parking lot of Yorkdale Shopping Centre in a dark blue Acura.
This incident led to the mall being placed under lockdown.
\u201cPERSON WITH A GUN:\n2:15PM\n- Reports that a man driving on the HWY 401 at Allen Rd shooting gun into air\n- He is now in the Yorkdale parking lot in a dark blue Acura\n- Yorkdale Mall going into lockdown\n- No reported injuries at this time\n- Police are on scene\n#GO1559109\n^lb\u201d— Toronto Police Operations (@Toronto Police Operations) 1660415648
"No reported injuries at this time – Police are on scene," the police service said in the tweet.
Later at 2:43 p.m. ET, police said in an update on Twitter that police were still on scene at Yorkdale.
According to the same tweet, a man in his 30s has now been located and arrested.
Also, a firearm was recovered at the scene.
\u201cPERSON WITH A GUN: UPDATE\nYorkdale Mall\n- Police are on scene\n- Man in his 30's located and arrested\n- Firearm recovered\n#GO1559109\n^lb\u201d— Toronto Police Operations (@Toronto Police Operations) 1660415648
There has been no more information given on the incident and police haven't said if the man who was arrested will be charged.
Just a day before this incident, Toronto Police said that a man from Thornhill had been arrested and charged after allegedly pointing an assault-style rifle at a security officer at the Consulate General of the People's Republic of China.
Also, back in May, there were reports of "a man walking on the street carrying a rifle" near a school in Scarborough, an event that sent the school into lockdown. The man was shot and killed by police at the scene. It was later discovered that the firearm was a pellet gun.
