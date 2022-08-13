NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

toronto police

Toronto Police Say A Man Was Reportedly Driving On The 401 & Shooting A Gun Into The Air

Yorkdale Shopping Centre had to go into lockdown on Saturday, August 13.

Trending Senior Staff Writer
​Toronto Police cruiser on a street with its lights flashing.

Toronto Police cruiser on a street with its lights flashing.

Mike Clegg | Dreamstime

The Toronto Police Service's Operations Centre shared that reports have been received about a man on the 401 shooting a gun into the air from a car while on the highway.

At 2:34 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 13, Toronto Police tweeted that there had been reports at around 2:15 p.m. ET of a man driving on Highway 401 at Allen Road and shooting a gun into the air.

Then the man allegedly went into the parking lot of Yorkdale Shopping Centre in a dark blue Acura.

This incident led to the mall being placed under lockdown.

"No reported injuries at this time – Police are on scene," the police service said in the tweet.

Later at 2:43 p.m. ET, police said in an update on Twitter that police were still on scene at Yorkdale.

According to the same tweet, a man in his 30s has now been located and arrested.

Also, a firearm was recovered at the scene.

There has been no more information given on the incident and police haven't said if the man who was arrested will be charged.

Just a day before this incident, Toronto Police said that a man from Thornhill had been arrested and charged after allegedly pointing an assault-style rifle at a security officer at the Consulate General of the People's Republic of China.

Also, back in May, there were reports of "a man walking on the street carrying a rifle" near a school in Scarborough, an event that sent the school into lockdown. The man was shot and killed by police at the scene. It was later discovered that the firearm was a pellet gun.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...