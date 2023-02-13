Woman Slashed In The Face In Random TTC Attack & Toronto Police Described Suspects As Teens
One of them spat in her face.
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating yet another random TTC attack where a woman was assaulted by someone she didn't know.
Police said they were called to Spadina Subway Station early Sunday evening where the woman had been slashed in the face after getting into an argument with a group of three people, two of which police believe to be teenagers.
Just after 6:30 p.m., she got into a verbal dispute with them and one of the male suspects spat in her face and pushed her, according to a press release.
Police said the suspect took out a knife and slashed the woman in the face before the group of three took off.
The woman sustained minor injuries to her face.
\u201cSTABBING:\nSpadina Subway\n- reports of a woman stabbed\n- police o/s\n- officers located a woman w/ an injury to her face\n- @TorontoMedics o/s - assessed injuries as minor, being treated\n- TTC special constables o/s @TTCnotices\n- suspects fled\n- ongoing investigation\n#GO341045\n^al\u201d— Toronto Police Operations (@Toronto Police Operations) 1676247732
Early Monday, TPS released a security image of one of the suspects they're looking for who they said was carrying a "six inch knife with a jagged edge."
Police have also released descriptions of all three suspects.
The male carrying the knife is described as 5'10", 140lbs. with a slim build and black puffy hair. He was last seen wearing all grey, a jacket with a fur hood, and a blue mask.
Another male suspect is described as 5'7", 130 lbs., and between 16 and 19 years old. Police said he has a slim build and black puffy hair and was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, black jeans, a grey hoodie, and a white mask.
The third suspect is a female police said is approximately 14 to 17 years old. She is described as 5'4", 120 lbs. with a slim build and long black hair in a ponytail and was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, grey sweat pants, and was carrying a large ground leather purse with gold straps.
Police are asking anyone with information on this latest TTC attack to contact them.
Sunday's attack followed two other incidents on public transit on Saturday.
Shortly after 10:30 a.m., a male was punched in the face at Warden Subway Station by someone holding a knife and suffered a "small laceration," to his cheek, according to a press release.
Police have since located the suspect in that incident and charged him with assault with a weapon.
Earlier Saturday morning, just after 4:00 a.m., police said a 29-year-old woman was sexually assaulted after she was followed off TTC bus route 307, which was travelling northbound from the Bathurst Street and King Street West area.
The suspect allegedly sexually assaulted her twice.
Police have described the suspect in that incident as 5’10” with thick dark eyebrows and bald and said he was wearing a grey toque, grey jacket, long pants, and a blue surgical mask at the time of the incident.
Security camera photos of the suspect have also been released here.
