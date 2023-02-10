Girl Assaulted In 'Hate-Motivated' TTC Attack & Toronto Police Are Looking For This Man
Police believe there could be several other victims.
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating another attack on the TTC which, this time, they believe to have been hate-motivated.
Officers were called to Main Street Station on Wednesday afternoon for reports that a girl had been assaulted on a city bus.
The assault happened at around 4:15 p.m., on bus route 23 Dawes.
According to police, a man assaulted a girl and was also heard using a racial slur.
No injuries were reported in the assault. Police would also not confirm the age of the girl.
What investigators have said in a press release is that they "believe there are multiple victims," and they're asking anyone who witnessed the attack or caught the incident on video to come forward.
Security camera images of the suspect have also been released.
Police describe the suspect as a man in his 40s with a medium build and tattoos on his face and hands. They say he is between 6' and 6’1' tall.
The man was last seen entering Main Street subway station after the incident.
"After consultation with the Service's specialized Hate Crime Unit, the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence," police said, clarifying that any hate-related charges are often laid at a "late time," at the direction of members of the Hate Crime Unit and Ontario's Attorney General.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.
This is the latest attack on the TTC after a string of violence on public transit throughout the month of January. In response, commuters have seen more police and transit officials present in the transit system to try and address safety concerns.