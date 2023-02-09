Here Are The Best & Worst TTC Stations According To People On Reddit
One of them smells like Cinnabon.
Most commuters know riding the TTC can be both pleasant and chaotic, depending on the events of the day (looking at you, TTC closures). But how much do the station themselves factor in?
Numerous Reddit threads and Google reviews suggest that the quality of travellers' experiences, at least partly, depends on which Toronto transit stations they frequently use.
One could argue that those spending their TTC fares at a glamorous station like Museum are getting more bang for their buck than those who board at College.
Under that guise, the obvious question becomes which TTC subway stops are the best? And which ones are the worst?
Well, judging by the latest reviews of transit users, ranking them from best to worst — in no particular order, would look like this.
The Best TTC Subway Stations
1. Museum Station
Museum Station has a 4.5 star out of 5 ranking on Google, which is a pretty impressive score for a transit stop. The station, named for its proximity to Royal Ontario Museum (ROM), also pays tribute to its exhibits, offering commuters a unique experience.
"Aesthetically? Museum," one Redditor said in a comment that was upvoted over 300 times.
"I haven't seen such a cool station anywhere I've ever visited. Some status attached to the pillars make it unique and interesting. The station was also clean and well maintained. It makes you wonder how the ROM is and provokes you to visit," reads a Google Review.
2. St. Clair West Station
St. Clair West Station is a conveniently located stop with some major clout, as proven by its 4.1 ranking on Google Reviews.
Redditors praised the station's unique architecture as well as its indoor access to buses and street cars.
"There's something so beautiful about walking over that bridge when both tracks have a train and they leave at the same time," wrote one user.
"Great artwork around this station and nice elevators too," added a Google reviewer, while another pointed to its easy access to the LCBO and Loblaws above.
3. Old Mill Station
Old Mill station scored a 3.5 star review on Google, which is average for a subway station. However, Redditors praised the stop for its scenic location and atmosphere.
"I always liked Old Mill, all glass and sitting on the bridge," reads a comment that has since received over 200 upvotes.
"Agreed. And that nice building you can see as you ride through always reminds me of Harry Potter," added another.
4. Eglinton Station
Eglinton station has 3.7 stars on Google, which is decent for a subway stop, but its smell alone earns it a top stop.
As you probably guessed from the photo above, most of the station's hype has do with the Cinnabon located inside of it.
"Eglinton - purely for the Cinnabon smell when the doors open," spelled out one Redditor in a top-rated comment.
However, it seems that not even its tasty cinnamon rolls can quell the frustration of some reviewers who criticized the station's constant weekend closures.
The Worst TTC Subway Stations
1. Jane Station
Jane Station has a less than awesome 2.6 ranking on Google. However, despite the street's notorious reputation in Toronto, safety concerns aren't what's bringing its score down, its bus schedules are.
A Redditor recently denounced the station for its overcrowded busing area, with many reviewers offering up similar complaints.
"In the 30 minutes I'm waiting, I could have just walked home....Every week you guys fail us ~ thanks for the huge crowds at jane and the 30-40 minute wait. That's called sarcasm," reads one fiery comment.
2. Kennedy Station
Kennedy Station ranked 2.7 on Google would appear to suggest that it's not the subway station of the people.
A Redditor did include the station on a list of the most NPC (non-player character) stations, which aimed to determine the city's blandest subway stops.
But, it was reviewers on Google who had the most to say:
"Kennedy station is the 2nd most filthy TTC stations in disrepair. There're rats running the tracksides, station is constantly polluted by feces from pigeons, and people who feed them with leftover food or grains. Irate ranting homeless people often roam here. Extremely difficult to find pedestrian entrance into Kennedy station," wrote one user.
"It is normal in this subway station to see people smoking cigarettes. There is no one enforcing No Smoking rules," added another.
3. Lawrence West Station
The constant construction at Lawerence West Station appears to be making it a pain in the butt for daily commuters.
The station ranks 2.9 on Google Reviews thanks mostly to its lack of accessibility and dusty atmosphere.
"Under construction forever," said one commenter.
Redditors haven't commented much on the station recently. However, a thread on the site entitled "F*ck Lawerence West Station" got some traction four years ago. So, there's been beef.
4. College Station
College Station's 3.5 ranking on Google could've saved it from this list. However, the reviews themselves and a recent Reddit Thread tell a different story.
The thread which featured the prompt "Why does College Station smell so damn bad?" helped illuminate what appears to be the stop's biggest issue.
'They closed a lot of bathrooms during covid and they never reopened," wrote one user, while others blamed the city's failure to address its homelessness problem.
Reviewers on Google appeared to agree with the thread's argument.
"This is a busy downtown stop. If you have a choose exit the college park side, south west. The other exits are dirty, urine filled and popular homeless shooting up and sleeping spots. It's not what it use to be," added one user.
Hopefully, this list helps you decide where to board when deciding to commute.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.