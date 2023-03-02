The 7 Worst TTC Stations According To Locals That Might Make You Want To Walk (VIDEO)
What's your least favourite station? 🚇👇
TTC stations can be a hit or a miss, and locals are opinionated on which ones are the worst.
Narcity took to the streets of Toronto to ask locals what TTC station is their least favourite and why and sketchiness came up a lot.
Several locals brought up feeling unsafe at certain stations and even being assaulted while taking the TTC.
Here are the TTC station's locals named as their least favourite.
Spadina Station
Spadina made it on the worst list for several locals, with one person calling it a "maze" to navigate.
"I mean, it's not that bad, but if you don't know where you're going, you're clearly like swept up in the current."
Another local called it out for being "spooky," and someone else added that it frequently has "a lot of issues."
Osgoode Station
Osgoode Station was deemed "dark and scary" by a local who said it was her least favourite TTC station, especially at night.
"There's a lot of shady weird people there at night, so if you have to go there alone, it gets scary."
Bloor - Yonge Station
Bloor - Yonge station had several locals name it as their least favourite, and their reasons were convincing.
One local said the station was too busy but, on the other hand, great for people-watching, while another local said it was too "sketchy."
"It does come on time, I can say that, but if it was less sketchy, it would be better [...] I guess like just the Bloor line, in general, is a weird one."
Sherbourne Station
One local named Sherbourne station as their least favourite because they had heard about a lot of crime and "shady shit" happening there.
East End Streetcar
One local said the streetcar on the east end, specifically by Queen East, isn't safe after experiencing a sexual assault while riding the TTC.
"I recently took the TTC, and I had such a bad experience, so I wouldn't even just say there's a station, but I'd say the streetcar in the east end," she said.
"I had someone pull their pants down and start touching themselves in front of me [...] After that, I'm just not taking the streetcar anymore."
Dundas Station
Dundas station was called, dirty, grimy and busy by one local who said it was easily the worst TTC station.
Kipling Station
Kipling station was also called out for being "spooky' and was ranked as one of the worst stations alongside Spadina.
The TTC has recently made headlines for passenger safety concerns as violence on the TTC becomes more prominently discussed, with high-profile cases in the news, from people being pushed onto the tracks to random attacks.
If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, call the Assaulted Women's Helpline at 1-866-863-0511. You can also contact support services for male survivors of sexual assault at 1-866-887-0015. If you need immediate assistance, please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.