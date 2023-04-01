Viral TikTok Shows How Nepo Babies Would React To Common TTC Struggles & It's So Painful
"Poor people take this EVERY DAY!?"
A skit of Toronto's rich and elite looking for a drink cart on the TTC might be the funniest (or most painful) thing you'll see today.
Blake Johnston is a Toronto-based TikToker and actor who's gained popularity by hilariously roasting the locals of his city, and his latest target is the six's nepo babies and his interpretation of their experiences on the TTC.
These so-called 'nepo babies' or 'nepotism babies,' a popular term among Gen Z, refer to the privileged offspring of wealthy bigwigs who often leverage their parents' success to reap major benefits. It was first inspired by calling out the background of stars in Hollywood, according to Vulture, before the term blew up on TikTok.
The video has since gone viral on TikTok and has been watched over 50K times.
"So, this is Uber for the city?" one of the actors asks in the video. "Poor people take this EVERY DAY!?" another asks.
The trio is baffled by Toronto's 100-plus-year-old transit system, which is currently used by over 1.8 million people daily.
"There [are] no bathrooms? [Are] there actually no bathrooms?" one asked as they were seen waiting for the subway in an unspecified station.
It's hard to argue with his surprise as there are only eight stations on the TTC that offer public bathrooms as opposed to the 76 on all lines, a problem our city has long grappled with.
"I touched the pole," the same actor said. "Do you have sanitizer?" he asked twice before suggesting they get off the train.
One of the nepo babies compares a TTC subway station's underground terminal to his pool house because of how hard it was for him to breathe.
"There's no service down here!" he yelled soon after. "This is medieval."
While we can agree that the lack of cell service in the TTC is disappointing, it's also concerning as violence continues to rise and passengers cannot use their cell phones to call for help.
A 16-year-old was recently killed in an "unprovoked" attack at Keele Station, adding to several deadly attacks on transit users in the past months.
\u201cDid you know that cell service infrastructure is available in #TTC subways? Freedom Mobile is the only carrier that has signed on to offer cell service to customers through our network. Let your carrier know if you would like service in #TTC subways.\u201d— TTC Customer Service (@TTC Customer Service) 1569861044
The TTC installed infrastructure that enables subway riders to use their mobile devices while commuting underground over ten years ago.
However, Rogers, Bell, and Telus, the three largest telecommunications providers in Canada, have thus far refused to participate, according to an online petition from BAI Communications Canada, the company that built and owns the infrastructure for underground cellular service in the TTC.
