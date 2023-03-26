A 16-Year-Old Boy Was Stabbed & Killed In An 'Unprovoked' Attack At Keele Subway Station
The attack took place Saturday night.
A 16-year-old boy has died after being stabbed at Keele Subway Station on Saturday night.
Toronto Police Service (TPS) have identified the victim as Gabriel Magalhaes, and a homicide investigation is underway, according to a press release.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
TPS said the "unprovoked" attack happened at around 9 p.m. on March 25 when the suspect approached Magalhaes, who was in the lower level of the station sitting on a bench.
The suspect stabbed Magalhaes, leaving him with "life-threatening injuries," according to police.
The teen was rushed to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
TPS has identified the suspect as 22-year-old Jordan O'Brien-Tobin, and he has been charged with first-degree murder.
O'Brien-Tobin does not have a fixed address and was set to appear in court on March 26 at the Toronto Regional Bail Court.
The TTC has been under fire for safety concerns for months, with several violent attacks making headlines in 2023, from stabbings to hate crimes.
Earlier this month, on March 9, a woman was approached by a man with a knife, and TPS believed she was targeted because of her "Muslim faith."
In February, a woman was slashed in the face at Spadina subway station, and the suspects were identified as three teens.
Torontonians have previously voiced their concerns about safety in Toronto, dubbing the city "Gotham City," and locals even shared TTC safety tips on how to stay safe.
Narcity reached out to the TTC for comment but did not hear back in time for publication.
