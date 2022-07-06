NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Young Woman Who Was Set On Fire On TTC Bus Died & Toronto's Homicide Unit Is Investigating

The incident took place last month and a suspect has been charged.

Toronto Staff Writer
TTC bus.

TTC bus.

Robert Taylor | flickr

A young woman in her 20s has died after being lit on fire while riding a TTC bus last month.

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

A spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service confirmed to Narcity that the woman has died and that the Homicide Unit has now taken over the investigation.

The tragic attack was reportedly "hate-motivated" and happened on June 17, 2022, at around 12:23 p.m., according to a Toronto Police Service press release.

Police reported a woman was riding a TTC bus in the area of Kipling Avenue and Dundas Street West when a man on board doused her with a flammable liquid and ignited it.

The suspect, identified as a 33-year-old named Tenzin Norbu, fled the scene at the time but was later located nearby and arrested by police.

According to a tweet from Toronto Police, the young woman was taken to a hospital with "critical burn-related injuries" in a "emerge run."


In June, the suspect was charged with "Attempt Murder, Assault with a Weapon, Common Nuisance Endanger Lives/Safety of Public, Mischief over $5000-Interfere with property."

Now that the woman has died, these charges could possibly change, although the cause of the woman's death has yet to be released.

"We're waiting for the post-mortem to be completed, and once that's done hopefully we'll get some more information from the homicide unit," police told Narcity.

