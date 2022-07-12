Police Identify Woman Set On Fire At TTC Station & Charge A 33-Year-Old With Her Murder
Police said the young woman didn't know her attacker.
Toronto Police Service (TPS) has identified the young woman who was set on fire while on a TTC bus at Kipling Station as 28-year-old Nyima Dolma and charged a suspect with first-degree murder.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
The incident happened last month on June 17, just after 12:20 p.m., when police were called to Kipling Station for a fire on a TTC bus, according to a TPS press release.
Police report Dolma was doused with flammable liquid while on board a TTC bus and lit on fire by the accused, 33-year-old Tenzin Norbu.
The fire was put out, but not before Dolma suffered "life-threatening injuries" and was sent to a hospital for treatment.
Norbu was arrested by police nearby and charged with "Attempt Murder, Assault with a Weapon, Common Nuisance Endanger Lives/Safety of Public, Mischief over $5000-Interfere with property," according to a TPS press release posted on June 19.
Police revealed through further investigation that Dolma had no relationship with the suspect and previously referred to the crime as "racially motivated."
On July 5, Dolma died in hospital from her injuries.
Nyima Dolma.Toronto Police Service | Handout
Following her death, police told Narcity the Homicide Unit took over the investigation, and on July 11, 2022, Norbu was charged with first-degree murder.
Norbu appeared in court through a video link at 2201 Finch Avenue West on Monday at 10 a.m.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.
Since the attack, another woman has been assaulted at Kipling Station, an 85-year-old woman who was punched unconscious on July 7.