Ontario Man Was Set On Fire In A 'Serious Assault' & Police Laid Attempted Murder Charges

Police said he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Toronto Associate Editor
London Police Service car.

Amichaelbrown | Dreamstime

A man was set on fire in London, Ontario, and a suspect is now facing attempted murder charges.

This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.

On Tuesday, July 12, at around 2:20 a.m., local police responded to an emergency call regarding a man "who was on fire" in the area of Admiral Drive and Trafalgar Street, according to a news release.

According to police, the fire was already put out by the time they had arrived, and the 29-year-old victim was taken to the hospital by paramedics for his life-threatening injuries.

Upon further investigation, police discovered that the victim and the suspect knew each other and were at a home on Noel Avenue together earlier that night. According to police, they got into a fight and they both left the house separately.

At around 3 a.m., a man was arrested in the 1800-block of Royal Crescent for drunk driving.

"Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that the driver was also responsible for the serious assault on the man," police said.

As a result of their investigation, police laid charges against Bradley Joudrey, a 32-year-old from London, Ontario. He is now facing charges for an attempt to commit murder, impaired operation of a conveyance and impaired exceed blood alcohol concentration.

As of Wednesday morning, police confirmed that the victim "succumbed to his injuries" last night at the hospital.

"At this time, his name is not being released at the request of [the] family," police said.

This incident comes shortly after Toronto police identified the young woman who was set on fire at Kipling Station last month.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

