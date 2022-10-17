A Woman Was Arrested & Charged After 'Multiple Fires' Were Set On Bathurst Street
There were no reported injuries.
Toronto Associate Editor
2h
Toronto Police arrested and charged a woman with arson after allegedly setting multiple locations on fire on Sunday morning.
The Toronto Police Services (TPS) responded to calls regarding "multiple fires" on Bathurst Street, south of Sheppard Avenue West, at 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, October 16.
The police reported in a press release that the woman set fire in these locations:
- An area beside a lowrise residential building,
- The front vestibule area of two separate highrise residential buildings
- A shed/scrapyard located behind a residential house address
- A dumpster at a highrise residential building.
The police then arrested Valentyna Popova, a 30-year-old woman with no fixed address, and charged her with the following:
- "Five counts of Arson Endangering Life
- "Break and Enter
- "Breach of Probation."
Fortunately, there were no reported injuries in relation to the incident, and the suspect attended court on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Old City Hall in room 114 at 10:00 a.m.
\u201c@Toronto_Fire @TTCnotices FIRE: UPDATE\nBathurst St + McAllister Rd\n- Police have located the person responsible for setting the fires\n- A 30-year-old woman is in police custody\n#GO2012344/2012796\n^lb\u201d— Toronto Police Operations (@Toronto Police Operations) 1665918985
At the time of the incident, police tweeted that Toronto Fire was on the scene and parts of Bathurst Street were closed.
A few hours later, Toronto Police updated the tweet stating that a 30-year-old woman was in custody.
TTC posted a service alert on Twitter, stating a detour was taking place in the area "due to a fire."
Unfortunately, this isn't the first time the 6ix has seen multiple fires occur in one location.
In September, the CF Eaton Centre in Toronto was evacuated after multiple cars caught fire in the parking. Firefighters found three cars on fire and extinguished them.
"We responded to reports of a fire in that parking facility there and, upon arrival, were led to the third floor, where we encountered heavy black smoke," a spokesperson for Toronto Fire told Narcity.
