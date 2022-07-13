OPP Charged 2 Teens With Arson For Allegedly Setting A School Shed On Fire
They were found nearby.
A school shed lit up in rural Ontario several hours after the last bell rang. As a result, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested two teens for allegedly setting fire to a shed.
Shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the OPP started investigating a report about two teens who had allegedly set a school "out-building" ablaze in Petawawa, Ontario, according to an OPP press release.
But, the kids hadn't gotten too far from the scene because police said they located the youths nearby on a property across from the school.
"They were found that that same evening, located and arrested," OPP Constable Shawn Peever told Narcity.
"There was assistance from the public from witnesses and whatnot that helped us," Peever added.
Following the incident, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old were both charged in connection with arson — damage to property, under the Criminal Code.
Thankfully, only minor damage was caused to the side of the shed, according to the OPP officer. The fire didn't damage anything inside of the structure, either.
The constable clarified that the arson didn't spread beyond one small building.
Firefighters from the Petawawa Fire Department responded to the scene and put out the blaze.
The two minors were released from custody, and police said their parents were notified about the incident. They're set to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in the Youth Court in September.
In other words, don't play with fire, kids.