NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

ttc

Toronto Police Arrested A Man Who Allegedly Set A Woman On Fire On A TTC Bus Last Week

Police are treating the incident as a hate crime.

Toronto Associate Editor
TTC buses outside Kipling Station in Toronto.

TTC buses outside Kipling Station in Toronto.

Google Maps

A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly setting a woman on fire on board a TTC bus last week.

This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.

The incident happened on Friday, June 17, a few minutes before 12:30 p.m., on a bus in the area of Kipling Avenue and Dundas Street West, according to a Toronto police press release.

Police said a man on board a bus poured flammable liquid on a woman on the bus before he set her on fire. The suspect immediately left the area but on Sunday, June 19, officers identified the suspect as Tenzin Norbu.

In a tweet, police shared that the woman in her 20s was taken to the hospital with critical burn-related injuries.

Norbu is now facing four charges, including attempted murder, assault with a weapon and common nuisance endangering lives. He is expected in court on Monday morning at 10 a.m.

"After consultation with the Service's specialized Hate Crime Unit, the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence," police said in the release.

Police added that there is "no ongoing concern to the public" as they believe that this is an isolated incident.

"Like all Torontonians, we at the TTC are shocked by [Friday's] attack at Kipling Station," TTC CEO Rick Leary said in a written statement on Friday. "Our thoughts are with the victim for a full recovery."

Leary also expressed the TTC's commitment to safety and added that they are going to install more cameras and bring on more staff to "deter criminal acts."

Mayor John Tory also thanked the TTC employees and bystanders for "rushing to help the victim of this attack" as well as the TTC special constables, police, firefighters and paramedics.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...