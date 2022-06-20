Toronto Police Arrested A Man Who Allegedly Set A Woman On Fire On A TTC Bus Last Week
Police are treating the incident as a hate crime.
A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly setting a woman on fire on board a TTC bus last week.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
The incident happened on Friday, June 17, a few minutes before 12:30 p.m., on a bus in the area of Kipling Avenue and Dundas Street West, according to a Toronto police press release.
Police said a man on board a bus poured flammable liquid on a woman on the bus before he set her on fire. The suspect immediately left the area but on Sunday, June 19, officers identified the suspect as Tenzin Norbu.
In a tweet, police shared that the woman in her 20s was taken to the hospital with critical burn-related injuries.
Norbu is now facing four charges, including attempted murder, assault with a weapon and common nuisance endangering lives. He is expected in court on Monday morning at 10 a.m.
"After consultation with the Service's specialized Hate Crime Unit, the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence," police said in the release.
Police added that there is "no ongoing concern to the public" as they believe that this is an isolated incident.
"Like all Torontonians, we at the TTC are shocked by [Friday's] attack at Kipling Station," TTC CEO Rick Leary said in a written statement on Friday. "Our thoughts are with the victim for a full recovery."
Leary also expressed the TTC's commitment to safety and added that they are going to install more cameras and bring on more staff to "deter criminal acts."
Mayor John Tory also thanked the TTC employees and bystanders for "rushing to help the victim of this attack" as well as the TTC special constables, police, firefighters and paramedics.
