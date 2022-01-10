Trending Tags

A Man Stabbed A Woman On A TTC Bus This Weekend In An 'Unprovoked Attack'

Police are asking the public to help identify the man.

Toronto Police Services

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

A 32-year-old woman was stabbed on a TTC bus on January 8, and Toronto Police Service is asking for the public's help to identify her attacker.

The woman was sitting down on the bus "heading eastbound on Queen Street West and Tecumseth Street area" when a man came up and sat down behind her.

The man then brought out a knife and allegedly stabbed her in an "unprovoked attack," according to a press release.

The man then fled the scene, and the woman was sent to the hospital for her injuries and released at a later time.

Police describe the man as "5'9"-6'0", with a thin build, brown or light tanned complexion, short dark hair, thick dark eyebrows, and is unshaven."

Toronto Police Service

Pictures of the man were released and show him holding a backpack while "wearing a black winter jacket, red 'Champion' sweater, long white t-shirt, beige pants, and black sneakers with a white sole."

Police believe he is "armed, violent, and dangerous" and urge anyone who does locate him to not approach him and to call 911.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477)."

While the TTC is a common way to get around the city and usually bustling with possible witnesses, it doesn't mean that crime doesn't occur from time to time.

On November 26, 2021, a man was pushed onto the TTC subway tracks following a scuffle and was hit by a train and dragged. The following month, 10 TTC stations were vandalized, impacting accessibility for certain stations.

