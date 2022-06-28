NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

ottawa police

Ottawa Police Shot A Man Who Was Stabbing A Woman & Found 2 Other Women's Bodies Nearby

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toronto Staff Writer
Ottawa Police Car.

Meunierd | Dreanstime

Three people are dead after a harrowing incident that occurred in Ottawa on June 27, and the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) is investigating.

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

Ottawa Police Service found the bodies of two women and shot and killed a suspect actively stabbing another woman.

The SIU is currently investigating the police shooting. They wrote that at around 10:30 p.m., the police were called from a home on Anoka Street with reports of a stabbing where screams could be heard in the background.

Police arrived at the home, which according to a news release, was "on the 1200 block of Anoka St." SIU reports officers saw a man on the road stabbing a woman.

Current information gathered by the SIU suggests police asked the man to drop his knife, and when he refused, three officers discharged their firearms, killing the man, who was declared dead at the scene.

The woman was also hit by police gunfire and sustained a "non-life threatening gunshot wound," and was sent to the hospital for treatment.

Additionally, police found the bodies of two other women in the area. According to reports from CBC, the three women involved were allegedly two daughters and a mother.

The SIU has assigned two forensic investigators and two investigators to look into the incident, and so far, "three subject officials and six witness officials have been designated."

A post-mortem for the suspect has been scheduled for June 29.

"The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php"

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

