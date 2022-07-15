Ottawa Police Looking For A 'Dangerous' Man Involved In A Stabbing On Rideau Street
The victim of the incident was reportedly trying to break up a fight.
The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) is looking for a 21-year-old man in connection with a stabbing that took place outside of the Château Laurier on Thursday morning.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
On July 14 at around 10 a.m., a stabbing by Château Laurier on Rideau Street and Mackenzie Avenue occurred following an "altercation," according to an OPS press release.
"A man and woman were having an altercation, and a third person, a man who observed this dispute, attempted to separate the two parties," reads the statement.
"The suspect involved in the dispute proceeded to stab the man. He was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries," the police added.
21-year-old Jaycob Mainville is wanted in connection to the Rideau Street stabbing, which police said was an isolated incident. Additionally, OPS added that he is considered to be "armed and dangerous."
\u201cMan wanted in Rideau Street stabbing incident\n\n#ottnews\nhttps://t.co/pFaZRpBNmb\n~\nUn homme est recherch\u00e9 \u00e0 la suite d\u2019une agression au couteau, rue Rideau\n\n#ottnouvelles\nhttps://t.co/0A7No35erH\u201d— Ottawa Police (@Ottawa Police) 1657821976
Shortly after 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, Ottawa Police said in a tweet that patrol officers were actively investigating the Château Laurier area and that their investigation is ongoing.
"Expect to see an increased police presence in the area," police warned Ottawa residents. Officers also warned people not to approach the man.
Mainville is pictured in a photo with a dark complexion, a short beard, and a moustache.
If you do see the suspect, you are encouraged by authorities to call 911.
The OPS ask that if you know anything about his whereabouts, you should call their central investigations unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5166 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
Unfortunately, Ottawa has seen several violent crimes this summer, including a separate stabbing incident where police fatally shot a 21-year-old man after stabbing a woman and two teens on Anoka Street in Alta Vista.