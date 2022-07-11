NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

A Man Was Shot During A Funeral In Ottawa & Police Are Investigating

The funeral was reportedly for a victim of another shooting.

Ottawa News Reporter
OPS vehicle. Right: An Ottawa cemetery.

Sarah Crookall | Narcity, Google Maps

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) are investigating a shooting that occurred during a funeral for a victim who died of a homicide last week.

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

On Friday evening, police stated in a press release that they received calls from a cemetery on Manotick Station Road about gunshots going off at 2:45 p.m. They immediately responded to the scene.

"At the time of the shooting, a funeral for a victim of a homicide on Tuesday of this week was underway," police reported.

One man sustained non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound and police said he was taken to a local hospital shortly after the shots were fired.

Sources told CBC that the funeral was for Abdulhamid Haji Ragab in the Ottawa Muslim Cemetery, who died in the hospital after succumbing to his injuries, which he sustained after being shot in the 2000 block of Banff Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

On Friday, police laid charges against Chawn Lemiuex, 23, in relation to the Banff Avenue homicide where he also appeared in court that day.

Unfortunately, it's been an intense week for daytime gun violence in the capital region.

On Wednesday afternoon, another shooting on Ritchie Street, near Britannia Park, left one man in critical condition at a local hospital. However, police said that there was "no connection between the two shooting incidents of July 5 and 6."

At the time of publication, police said they were still investigating Friday's incident but that the on-scene investigation was complete. OPS is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.

If you have any information, police recommend calling the Ottawa Police Service Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 5050. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

