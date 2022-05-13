A Toronto Woman Is Suing The TTC For $1M After Being Pushed Onto Subway Tracks
Shamsa Al-Balushi says she "continues to suffer" from her injuries.
A Toronto woman is suing the TTC for $1 million in damages and legal costs after being pushed onto the Bloor-Yonge subway tracks in April 2022.
In a statement of claim, Shamsa Al-Balushi's lawyers say while the individual who pushed her onto the track did not work for the TTC, the TTC failed to provide "sufficient safety protocols," "regular supervision," "adequate surveillance," and did not respond "promptly" to the situation.
On April 17, 39-year-old, Al-Balushi was pushed onto the tracks by another person on the platform, and she had to reportedly roll off the subway tracks to escape the train under the platform.
Edith Frayne, a 45-year-old Toronto woman, was arrested and charged with attempted murder concerning the crime, according to a press release.
"Shamsa heard the subway train coming after a few minutes. She was terrified. She could hear other passengers screaming from the platform," reads the statement of claim. "The train slowed, but did not stop until it had arrived at the platform. Shamsa was stuck, virtually immobile from her injuries, beside the train as it pulled in."
Shamsa allegedly waited for help for 30 minutes following the incident, according to the statement of claim.
Her lawyers argue that the TTC "failed to stop the subway train from approaching the subway platform" and "failed to reach Shamsa in a reasonable time, given the severity of the Incident."
Shamsa suffered several injuries from the incident, including broken ribs, chronic pain, torn ligaments and "emotional and psychological trauma," which have resulted in "a reduction in her enjoyment of life."
Three weeks before the incident, Shamsa left her job, and when the incident occurred, she was "still in the 'probationary' period of her new job and is not entitled to benefits through her work."
As a result of her physical and mental injuries, she has reportedly suffered a "loss of income" and a "reduction in her ability to earn an income."
She also reportedly cannot complete household chores to the same degree as before the incident and now requires help to do so.
Shamsa does not own a vehicle and relies on the TTC for transportation which has "substantially contributed to the deterioration of her mental health."
Darryl Singer, one of Shamsa's Lawyers at Diamond & Diamond Lawyers, told Narcity the ideal outcome of the suit would result in "implementation of safety protocols, including consideration of safety barriers in all TTC subway stations," and "monetary compensation for her lost income, pain and suffering and out of pocket rehabilitation expenses."
Narcity reached out to the TTC for comment, and a spokesperson said they "don't comment on ongoing legal matters."
The claims alleged by Shamsa and her lawyers have not yet been proven in court.
