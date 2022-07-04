NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Toronto Police Search For 2 Suspects Who Assaulted A Man At Don Mills Subway Station

The suspects also stole the victim's phone.

Suspects in the Don Mills Subway Station assault.

Toronto Police Service

Riding the subway should just be a means to get where you're going, but recently it seems commuters may have more to worry about than just getting off at the right stop.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) is asking for the public's help to help identify two suspects who assaulted a person at Don Mills Subway Station last month.

Police were called to Don Mills Subway Station on June 4 for reports of a robbery involving two suspects, according to a press release posted on July 3.

Police report that a man got off a bus and walked into Don Mills Subway Station, where he got into a "verbal altercation" with two other people identified as the male suspects.

The two male suspects then reportedly assaulted the man and stole his cellphone.

The man was taken to a hospital for his injuries.

Police describe one of the suspects as 5 feet and 8 inches tall with a "slim build" wearing "a mask, black jacket with white horizontal stripe, blue jeans, black and white shoes."

The other suspect is described as 5 feet and 6 inches tall with a slim build and was wearing "a blue coat, blue jeans, Montreal Expos baseball hat."

Police are asking anyone with information to reach out and contact them at "416-808-3300, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com."

The TTC has seen several assaults over the last few months, from a woman being pushed onto the subway tracks to another rider being hit on the head with a "metal object."

