Toronto Police Are Looking For A Man Who Allegedly Spat On A TTC Employee
TPS released a photo of the suspect today.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Toronto Police Service is asking for the public's help to identify a man who allegedly spat on a TTC employee in March.
The suspect reportedly boarded a TTC bus at Broadview Station on March 26 at around 9:45 p.m. and got into a "verbal altercation with a TTC employee," according to a press release.
The man then spat at the employee and "left the bus on foot in the Gerrard Street East and Broadview Avenue area."
Police describe the suspect as 5 feet and 8 inches tall to 5 feet and ten inches tall, and weighing 180 pounds with black hair.
The man was last seen wearing "a black hat, a black sweater, black jacket, and black pants," according to police.
Police released a photo of the suspect on April 8 depicting what appears to be the man in question standing close to another passenger on the TTC bus.
Suspect on TTC bus.Toronto Police Service
The suspect is wanted for assault and criminal harassment, and police are asking anyone with information to contact them at "416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com."
Past TTC assaults
The TTC is a popular way to travel for many Torontonians, but it has been the site of several violent incidents this year.
In February 2022, two TTC employees were stabbed, and in March 2022, a man was arrested for spraying riders with an "unknown substance" on several occasions. In addition, another person was stabbed in an "unprovoked attack" while riding a TTC bus in Toronto earlier this year.