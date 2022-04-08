Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
TTC

Toronto Police Are Looking For A Man Who Allegedly Spat On A TTC Employee

TPS released a photo of the suspect today.

Toronto Staff Writer
Image of suspect. Right: TTC sign.

Image of suspect. Right: TTC sign.

Toronto Police Service,Jazz M | Dreamstime

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

Toronto Police Service is asking for the public's help to identify a man who allegedly spat on a TTC employee in March.

The suspect reportedly boarded a TTC bus at Broadview Station on March 26 at around 9:45 p.m. and got into a "verbal altercation with a TTC employee," according to a press release.

The man then spat at the employee and "left the bus on foot in the Gerrard Street East and Broadview Avenue area."

Police describe the suspect as 5 feet and 8 inches tall to 5 feet and ten inches tall, and weighing 180 pounds with black hair.

The man was last seen wearing "a black hat, a black sweater, black jacket, and black pants," according to police.

Police released a photo of the suspect on April 8 depicting what appears to be the man in question standing close to another passenger on the TTC bus.

Suspect on TTC bus.Suspect on TTC bus.Toronto Police Service

The suspect is wanted for assault and criminal harassment, and police are asking anyone with information to contact them at "416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com."

Past TTC assaults

The TTC is a popular way to travel for many Torontonians, but it has been the site of several violent incidents this year.

In February 2022, two TTC employees were stabbed, and in March 2022, a man was arrested for spraying riders with an "unknown substance" on several occasions. In addition, another person was stabbed in an "unprovoked attack" while riding a TTC bus in Toronto earlier this year.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...