Toronto Police Looking For A Cyclist Who Allegedly Struck A 21-Year-Old Woman In The Face
Police say she suffered "very serious" injuries.
Toronto police are calling on the public in the hopes of identifying a male cyclist wanted in an assault investigation.
According to the Toronto Police Service (TPS), the incident occurred on Saturday, July 9, 2022, after officers responded to a call regarding an assault on Martin Goodman Trail near the Lake Shore Boulevard West and Ontario Place Boulevard area.
The report states that a 21-year-old woman was walking westbound on the Martin Goodman Trail when the suspect, a man riding a bicycle eastbound on the trail, approached her.
"The man on the bicycle used his left shoulder to strike the victim in the face causing the victim to fall to the ground," the news release reads.
The man reportedly fled eastbound on the trail, leaving the victim, who was taken to hospital with "very serious, non-life-threatening injuries."
The suspect is described as a white man, 5 feet 10 inches tall, heavy build, between 40 and 50 years old, with grey stubble and a round face.
He was seen wearing a fluorescent yellow shirt and shorts, riding a road bike with gears.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-84777.
Sadly, incidents of assaults aren't uncommon in the city, but for whatever reason, bad people on bikes have been making headlines this month.
Earlier this week, a 28-year-old suspect rode a bicycle onto a Toronto highway, pulling a woman out of her vehicle in an attempted carjacking.
A TPS spokesperson told Narcity that they received an "unknown trouble call" from a driver about a person on a bicycle who stopped another driver in the westbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway just before 11 a.m. on Monday.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.