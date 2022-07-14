NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

toronto police

Toronto Police Identify Suspect Who 'Punched' An 85-Year-Old Woman At Kipling Station

Police say he's considered to be "violent and dangerous."

Toronto Staff Writer
Toronto Police Service

Toronto Police Service (TPS) has identified the man who allegedly assaulted an 85-year-old woman at Kipling Station on July 7 and is asking for the public's help to find him.

This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.

TPS has identified 35-year-old Kelon Peters of Toronto as a suspect and says he is considered "violent and dangerous," according to a press release.

The elderly woman was assaulted at around 11:15 a.m. last week in what appeared to be a "random attack", according to a tweet. A spokesperson for TPS previously told Narcity that she was reportedly hit with a "nasty punch", and was left unconscious.

Peters reportedly fled the scene, and according to TPS, the elderly woman was "revived" and taken to a hospital for her injuries.

According to the latest news release, Peters is wanted for assault causing bodily harm, fraud in relation to fares, and breach of probation.

Police describe Peters as a six-foot-tall Black man, and at the time of the incident, he was reportedly wearing dark clothing and a hat.

TPS has released photos of Peters in which he can be seen in what looks like dark pants, a black shirt, white sneakers, and a hat with what appears to be a white or gray piece of clothing or fabric over his shoulder.

Kelon Peters.Toronto Police Service

Police are asking anyone who comes across Peters not to approach him and instead ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-2200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

