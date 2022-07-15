Toronto Police Charged A Man Who Allegedly Punched An 85-Year-Old Woman At Kipling Station
The woman was taken to the hospital for her injuries.
Toronto Police have arrested and charged the man who allegedly punched an 85-year-old woman unconscious on July 7 at Kipling Station.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) wanted to make the public aware that they have arrested a suspect in relation to the Kipling Station incident.
At 9:47 p.m. on July 14 TPS reported in a press release that a 35-year-old man, Kelon Peters, was arrested and has been charged.
Peters has been charged with "Assault Cause Bodily Harm," "Fraud in Relation to Fares," and "Breach Probation."
The suspect is set to appear at the Toronto West Court, located at 2201 Finch Ave. W., on Friday, July 15, 2022, at 10 a.m.
On July 7, TPS reported that there was a "random attack" at Kipling Station at 11:15 a.m.
Previously, a TPS spokesperson told Narcity that an 85-year-old woman was reportedly hit with a "nasty punch," leaving her unconscious and taken to the hospital for her injuries. Meanwhile, the suspect fled from the scene and police continued to investigate the incident.
But she wasn't out for long because she had "revived" shortly after, according to a tweet from Toronto Police Operations at about 11:30 a.m. that morning.
Toronto Paramedic Services also told Narcity that the woman had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
On July 13, the police were seeking the public's assistance in locating the wanted man that they had identified and released images of.
The suspect was considered "violent and dangerous," according to a press release.
Anyone with further information on the incident is being asked to contact police at 416-808-2200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.