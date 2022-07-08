NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

An 85-Year-Old Woman Was 'Punched' Unconscious At Kipling Station Yesterday

This comes just weeks after another woman was set on fire on the TTC.

TPS suspect.

Toronto Police Service

An attack left an 85-year-old woman unconscious on July 7 after she was reportedly punched at Kipling Station.

This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.

The Toronto Police Service reports the woman was assaulted in what appears to be a "random attack" at the subway station yesterday at 11:15 a.m.

A TPS spokesperson told Narcity the woman was reportedly hit with a "nasty punch," leaving her unconscious. However, she had "revived" shortly after, according to a tweet from Toronto Police Operations at about 11:30 a.m.

After the assault, officers said that the woman's attacker fled the scene.

The woman was then transported to a hospital for her injuries, according to a press release. A spokesperson from Toronto Paramedic Services confirmed to Narcity that she had serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still looking for the suspect, whom they describe as being a 6-foot-tall Black man in his 30s wearing a black shirt, black pants, a black toque and a white scarf.

TPS has released images of the suspect and is asking for the public's help to identify the individual.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-2200 or to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.

Kipling Station may be on its way to earning an unsafe reputation, as this random attack comes just weeks after a woman in her 20s was set on fire on a bus at the station in a "hate-motivated" attack and later died.

