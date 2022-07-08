An 85-Year-Old Woman Was 'Punched' Unconscious At Kipling Station Yesterday
This comes just weeks after another woman was set on fire on the TTC.
An attack left an 85-year-old woman unconscious on July 7 after she was reportedly punched at Kipling Station.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
The Toronto Police Service reports the woman was assaulted in what appears to be a "random attack" at the subway station yesterday at 11:15 a.m.
A TPS spokesperson told Narcity the woman was reportedly hit with a "nasty punch," leaving her unconscious. However, she had "revived" shortly after, according to a tweet from Toronto Police Operations at about 11:30 a.m.
ASSAULT:
Kipling Subway Station
* 11:15 am *
- Reports man assaulted a woman in her 60's
- Appears to be random attack
- Woman is unconscious
- Man has fled
- Officers with victim
- She has revived
- Suspect - Black, 30s, black shirt/pant, black toque, white scarf#GO1290952
^dh pic.twitter.com/DffwLSwkrz
— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 7, 2022
After the assault, officers said that the woman's attacker fled the scene.
The woman was then transported to a hospital for her injuries, according to a press release. A spokesperson from Toronto Paramedic Services confirmed to Narcity that she had serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are still looking for the suspect, whom they describe as being a 6-foot-tall Black man in his 30s wearing a black shirt, black pants, a black toque and a white scarf.
TPS has released images of the suspect and is asking for the public's help to identify the individual.
News Release - Person to be identified in Assault investigation, Kipling Subway Station, Images releasedhttps://t.co/Bygvr5CePwpic.twitter.com/fb7ZifSPLf
— Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) July 8, 2022
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-2200 or to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.
Kipling Station may be on its way to earning an unsafe reputation, as this random attack comes just weeks after a woman in her 20s was set on fire on a bus at the station in a "hate-motivated" attack and later died.