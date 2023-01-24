Suspect Who Attacked An 89-Year-Old In Downtown Toronto Has Charges Upgraded To Manslaughter
The elderly woman died on the scene.
The suspect who caused the death of an 89-year-old Toronto woman after pushing her to the ground last week has had his charges upgraded.
According to Toronto Police Services (TPS), the suspect, 37-year-old Ryan Cunneen, had his charges upgraded from aggravated assault and mischief under $5,000 to manslaughter on Tuesday.
Cunneen, who will attend court on Tuesday, January 24, at College Park Courts, is accused of pushing an elderly woman to the ground in the Yonge Street and King Street East area on Friday, January 20, before fleeing the area.
The victim was later pronounced deceased at the scene.
Additionally, before the fatal incident, Cunneen allegedly threw a brick through a business window by Church Street and Front Street East.
Acting Inspector Craig Young confirmed that the woman sustained "serious injuries to her face and head area" during a media scrum recorded by CP24 on January 20.
"It pains me greatly that this happens in our city. All I would say to the public is just be mindful of your surroundings, sadly, be very mindful of your surroundings and understand that these attacks do happen and to be very, very careful," Young said at the time.
The investigation has since been transferred to TPS's Homicide and Missing Persons Unit.
The name of the victim has yet to be revealed. However, police did note that steps are being taken to notify her next of kin.
Anyone with further information on the case is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
The incident follows a string of violent attacks, including the swarming death of a 59-year-old man in the city's downtown core and the stabbing of a TTC passenger in December.
This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.