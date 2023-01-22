Toronto Police Identify Suspect That Pushed An 89-Year-Old Woman Who Fell & Died
The 37-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault.
Toronto Police Service has identified 37-year-old Ryan Cunneen as the suspect who assaulted an 89-year-old woman.
Police report the woman was walking along the sidewalk near Yonge Street and King Street East when the suspect pushed her, and she fell to the ground on January 20.
TPS was called to the scene at around 11:40 a.m., but the suspect had fled the area before they arrived.
The elderly woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release.
TPS has arrested and charged 37-year-old Ryan Cunneen from Toronto with aggravated assault and mischief under $5000.
Cunneen allegedly threw a brick through a business window by Church Street and Front Street East before he pushed the woman.
Duty Inspector Craig Young said the woman sustained "serious injuries to her face and head area" in a media scrum recorded by CP24 on January 20.
"This is extraordinarily tragic, and again, it's another tragic circumstance in a series of tragic circumstances," said Young.
"It pains me greatly that this happens in our city. All I would say to the public is just be mindful of your surroundings, sadly, be very mindful of your surroundings and understand that these attacks do happen and to be very, very careful."
The investigation into the assault is ongoing, and the Homicide and Missing Persons Unit is "engaged" in the investigation.
This assault follows a string of violent incidents after a woman was sexually assaulted in a TTC bathroom earlier in the week, and on Friday, January 20, a man reportedly tried to push someone onto the train tracks.
This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.