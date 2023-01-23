Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Two Snowmobilers Fell Through An Icy Lake In Ontario & One Person Is Still Missing

Police said one male was rescued and taken to hospital.

Ontario Editor
Crews searching for a missing snowmobile operator on Six Mile Lake.

OPP Central Region | Twitter

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating and continuing to search for a missing snowmobile operator following an incident on a lake north of Toronto over the weekend.

Police were called at around 10:45 a.m. to Six Mile Lake, near O'Leary's Island and about 150km north of Toronto, by a cottager in the area that had reported seeing two people in distress on the lake.

It was later confirmed that both snowmobiles had broken through the ice and fallen into the water.

Nearby residents had been trying to assist the snowmobilists before members of the Southern Georgian Bay detachment of the OPP, OPP Aviation Services, Georgian Bay Fire Department, Simcoe County and Muskoka Region Paramedics arrived on the scene.

Police said one male was removed from the frigid waters and transported to a local hospital but the second snowmobile operator hasn't yet been located.

Later Sunday afternoon, OPP said its Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) attended the scene to assist with the search.

Police haven't yet provided more details on the incident or the male who was hospitalized, but have said rescue efforts are continuing and that further information will be released as it becomes available.

One person, who said they live on this same lake, wrote on Twitter that it is "rarely frozen."

OPP posted a reminder Monday morning for drivers to be mindful of road conditions and their surroundings, with an image showing a vehicle that had fallen into the water on Friday evening.

In that incident, police said the driver was able to get on top of their vehicle and wait for emergency services to arrive on the scene.

    Stuart McGinn
    Ontario Editor
    Stuart McGinn is Narcity’s Ontario Editor and focuses mainly on covering major provincial and local news stories across the province. Stuart is from Ottawa and is now based in Toronto.
