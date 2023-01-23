Two Snowmobilers Fell Through An Icy Lake In Ontario & One Person Is Still Missing
Police said one male was rescued and taken to hospital.
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating and continuing to search for a missing snowmobile operator following an incident on a lake north of Toronto over the weekend.
Police were called at around 10:45 a.m. to Six Mile Lake, near O'Leary's Island and about 150km north of Toronto, by a cottager in the area that had reported seeing two people in distress on the lake.
It was later confirmed that both snowmobiles had broken through the ice and fallen into the water.
Nearby residents had been trying to assist the snowmobilists before members of the Southern Georgian Bay detachment of the OPP, OPP Aviation Services, Georgian Bay Fire Department, Simcoe County and Muskoka Region Paramedics arrived on the scene.
Police said one male was removed from the frigid waters and transported to a local hospital but the second snowmobile operator hasn't yet been located.
Later Sunday afternoon, OPP said its Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) attended the scene to assist with the search.
\u201cOPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) is on scene at Six Mile Lake in @gbtownship to continue the search for the missing snowmobile operator who has fallen through the ice ^ac\u201d— OPP Central Region (@OPP Central Region) 1674422197
Police haven't yet provided more details on the incident or the male who was hospitalized, but have said rescue efforts are continuing and that further information will be released as it becomes available.
One person, who said they live on this same lake, wrote on Twitter that it is "rarely frozen."
OPP posted a reminder Monday morning for drivers to be mindful of road conditions and their surroundings, with an image showing a vehicle that had fallen into the water on Friday evening.
\u201c#CKLOPP would like to remind motorists to be mindful of road conditions and their surroundings after this driver had a close call Friday evening. Thankfully the driver was able to get out on top of their vehicle while waiting for emergencies services to arrive. #GetHomeSafe ^ln\u201d— OPP Central Region (@OPP Central Region) 1674485902
In that incident, police said the driver was able to get on top of their vehicle and wait for emergency services to arrive on the scene.