I've Lived In Ontario My Whole Life & These Are My 8 Fave Vacation Spots In The Province
Nothing beats a trip to these places. 🚗
Ontario is full of beautiful places and, as a local, I've been lucky enough to explore a lot of them. From small towns to bustling cities, these are my go-to vacation spots around the province.
Whether it's a day trip or longer stay, I always enjoy the food, culture, and environment of these small towns and cities. I also love how each season brings its own unique bit of magic to certain areas, allowing for a different experience depending on when I visit.
Kingston
Address: Kingston, ON
Why You Need To Go: I spent five years living in this city while completing my degree, but I still don't feel like it was long enough, because there's just so much to enjoy. I love going back and hanging out by the lake, browsing the local shops, and drinking coffee at my favourite cafes. Ordering "the weekender" from Pan Chancho Bakery & Café is always my top priority.
Lake Temagami
Address: Temagami, ON
Why You Need To Go: Visits to this scenic destination have been a tradition in my family well before I was born. Each season brings its own kind of magic to the area — the summer with its shining water perfect for swims, the winter with its frozen waterfalls and ice fishing, and the spectacle of colours that await in the fall.
Niagara-on-the-Lake
Address: Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: This picturesque town always makes me feel like I've taken a trip to Europe. The summer months mean ice cream, concerts, and streets filled with flowers, while the winter is perfect for a cozy stay and a visit to the Icewine Festival.
Stratford
Address: Stratford, ON
Why You Need To Go: This small city is another spot with European vibes. The food scene is incredible and there are so many cute boutiques. Being a theatre major, I can't leave without seeing a production at The Stratford Festival. Some of my favourite shows that I've seen there are To Kill A Mockingbird, West Side Story, and The Sound of Music.
Ottawa
Address: Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: I especially love visiting the country's capital during the winter. Not only is Winterlude such a fun experience, but skating on the famous Rideau Canal and warming up with hot chocolate in the Byward Market make Ottawa the perfect snowy-weather destination.
Wiarton
Address: Wiarton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Home to the famous groundhog Wiarton Willie, this beach town is one of my favourite summer destinations. It's surrounded by beautiful swimming spots and hiking areas.
Elora
Address: Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: This historic small town is overflowing with charm. I love visiting for a day and enjoying a crepe in the sunshine, shopping at the local stores, and wandering along the gorge. The quarry is also an incredible spot for a summer swim.
Blue Mountain Village
Address: 156 Jozo Weider Blvd., The Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: I always look forward to a visit to Blue Mountain Village, especially during the Christmas season when the whole area twinkles with festive magic. One of my favourite shops is the Royal Majesty Espresso Bar & Bakery — the hot chocolate is next-level and the pasties are so good.
