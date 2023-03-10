You're Not A True Torontonian Unless You've Been To 6 Out Of These 12 Iconic Spots
These places are must-visits 👀.
Have you been to all of Toronto's most iconic spots? Maybe. But, who has the time and mental energy to determine what those even are?
Well, somebody does and it's your lucky day. The list you need to determine whether or not you're a true Torontonian is here. This is where you imagine a drum roll or fireworks.
The criteria? Check off at least 6 out of the 12 on the list.
Think of it as a more challenging version of the true Ontarian test that Narcity put out last month.
You got to get six to understand the 6ix! Get it?
CN Tower
Price: $43.00
When: Monday to Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Address: 290 Bremner Boulevard, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: The CN Tower's observation levels, which include a glass floor and an outdoor Sky Terrace, offer awe-inspiring views of Toronto, Lake Ontario, and the surrounding area.
Trinity Bellwoods
Price: Free
When: Anytime
Address: 790 Queen Street West
Why You Need To Go: Located in the heart of Toronto's trendy Queen West neighbourhood, the park offers a lush green space with beautiful trees, gardens, and plenty of open space for relaxation, picnics, and outdoor activities.
Kensington Market
Price: Free
When: Anytime
Address: 207 Augusta Avenue
Why You Need To Go: The market has a wide variety of independent boutiques, vintage stores, and artisanal shops that offer unique and one-of-a-kind items, including clothing, jewelry, home decor, and souvenirs.
Exhibition Place
Price: Free
When: Anytime
Address: 100 Princes' Boulevard
Why You Need To Go: Exhibition Place has been an important part of Toronto's cultural and historical landscape for over a century. The site was originally developed for the 1879 Toronto Industrial Exhibition and has since hosted countless events, exhibitions, and celebrations.
Rogers Centre
Price: Dependant on the event
When: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m
Address: 1 Blue Jays Way
Why You Need To Go: The Rogers Centre is home to several sports teams, including the Toronto Blue Jays (MLB) and the Toronto Argonauts (CFL). If you're a fan of baseball or football, catching a game at the Rogers Centre can be a thrilling experience. But also, don't forget about all the concerts you can watch at the Rogers Centre.
Toronto Islands
Price: Accessible for an $8.70 ferry ride
When: May to late October
Address: 9 Queens Quay West
Why You Need To Go: The Toronto Islands have several beautiful beaches where you can relax, swim, and soak up the sun. Hanlan's Point Beach is a famous clothing-optional beach, while Centre Island Beach is more family-friendly.
Casa Loma
Price: $44.49
When: 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Address: 1 Austin Terrace
Why You Need To Go: Visiting Casa Loma can give you a sense of Toronto's history and the opulence of the early 20th century.
Yonge and Dundas Square
Price: Free
When: Anytime
Address: 1 Dundas Street East
Why You Need To Go: The square is a popular destination for entertainment and cultural events, including music performances, film screenings, and festivals. Check their website for a schedule of upcoming events.
High Park
Price: Free
When: Anytime
Address: 1873 Bloor Street West
Why You Need To Go: High Park is a large public park in the heart of Toronto, and it is home to several natural features, including forests, wetlands, and a large pond. The park is an excellent destination for anyone who enjoys the beauty of nature.
Danforth Village
Price: Free
When: Anytime
Address: Danforth Village, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Danforth Village is home to several historic sites, including the Danforth Music Hall, which has been a popular concert venue for over a century. The neighbourhood is also home to several art galleries and cultural institutions.
CNE
Price: $28.25
When: Mid-August to early September
Address: 210 Princes' Boulevard
Why You Need To Go: The CNE is famous for its wide range of unique and delicious foods, from classic carnival fares like cotton candy and corn dogs to more adventurous options like deep-fried butter and chocolate-covered bacon.
Roncesvalles Village
Price: Free
When: Anytime
Address: Roncesvalles Village, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Roncesvalles Village has several boutique shops and stores that sell unique clothing, gifts, and home decor items. It's a great destination for anyone looking to do some shopping in a unique neighbourhood.