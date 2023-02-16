People Are Sharing Their Absolute Wildest Nude Beach Encounters In Toronto
"That made me spit my supper out in laughter."
There is only one nude beach in Ontario. If you've visited it, you probably have a story or two to share.
The nude beach is located on the Toronto Islands and it's called Hanlan's Point Beach. On Wednesday, someone started a fun conversation on the "askTO" subreddit asking Torontonians to share their "Hanlan's Point (nude beach) story or weird experience," and people indeed responded.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
The top-rated story on the thread is about a "naked c*ck-ring-wearing hero" — yes, you read that right.
The person's story starts pretty intense, explaining a time when a fight apparently broke out on the beach. The "aggressor" had a knife, and once that was obvious, "A fully nude old guy with a bright orange c*ck ring jumped up, punched and disarmed the jock, and the whole beach cheered for our naked c*ck-ring-wearing hero," the Redditor shared.
People chimed in and said, "You win this thread. Jesus!" while another commented, "Definitely best comment I've ever seen on this subreddit."
Another Redditor shared that they once "saw a naked dude with only a cape on in the water with a big bright c*ck ring on with his hands in the air leaning back a bit like he was waiting to be beamed up by a UFO."
"Saw both the largest penis I've ever seen in my life as well as the smallest penis in one day," a user added.
"Gotta love the Indian guy walking around with nothing on but a shirt, asking me and my friends (all female) if we knew what time it is. Dude, you obviously just want us to look at your dick lmao," a person shared. The original poster answered and said, "OMG I had the same experience. What an a**hole. I exactly know who you are talking about."
Seeing people's different experiences at a popular summer Toronto destination is interesting. But if nudity makes you feel uncomfortable, then don't worry. You can always go to one of the other family-friendly beaches on the island.
