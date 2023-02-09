You're Not A True Ontarian Unless You've Visited At Least 7 Of These 16 Attractions
These places are essential. 🚗
Ontarians who love to travel often strive to adventure outside the province, likely under the guise that they've already seen all it has to offer.
However, it's a rare breed of person that truly leaves no stone unturned in Ontario, especially when it comes to its many attractions.
But what are the staples? What sights do you have to see to consider yourself a true explorer of the province? Well, it's all subjective, but hopefully, this list will serve as your starter's guide.
Casa Loma
Price: $40 for general admission
When: Open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Address: 1 Austin Terrace, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: The castle-like structure features gothic architecture with turrets, towers, and secret passages, and is set on a 5-acre estate surrounded by lush gardens. Inside, visitors can explore the grand halls and rooms filled with antique furnishings, art and tapestries, and other historical artifacts.
Royal Ontario Museum
Price: $23 for general admission
When: Tuesday to Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Address: 100 Queens Park, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: The ROM is home to over 6 million artifacts and specimens, covering a wide range of subjects including ancient civilizations, world cultures, dinosaurs, minerals, and biodiversity.
Anyone who visits can explore galleries and exhibitions showcasing everything from Egyptian mummies and Chinese artifacts to natural history specimens and contemporary art.
Niagara Falls
Price: Free
When: Anytime
Address: 6650 Niagara Parkway, Niagara Falls
Why You Need To Go: Niagara Falls is a true natural wonder located on the Niagara River on the border of Ontario and New York. It is made up of three awe-inspiring waterfalls, Horseshoe Falls, American Falls, and Bridal Veil Falls, and is considered one of the most powerful in the world.
Toronto Islands
Price: $8.70
When: Anytime
Address: Jack Layton Ferry Terminal is located at 9 Queens Quay West
Why You Need To Go: Toronto Islands are a group of 15 small islands in Lake Ontario, located just offshore from Toronto. They are a popular recreational destination, adore for their parks, beaches, and gorgeous views of the city's skyline.
Butterfly Conservatory
Price: $20.00
When: Tuesday to Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Address: 2500 Kossuth Road, Cambridge
Why You Need To Go: The Butterfly Conservatory in Cambridge is both a nature centre and botanical garden that showcases a diverse collection of live butterflies from around the world.
Visitors can observe the butterflies in a tropical environment filled with lush vegetation and water features, where they can flutter freely.
Nightmares Fear Factory
Price: $15.94
When: Monday to Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Address: 5631 Victoria Avenue, Niagara Falls
Why You Need To Go: It is one of the oldest and most popular haunted houses in the region and is known for being an intense and interactive experience.
Anyone who dares to visit is escorted through a creepy environment filled with jump scares, special effects, and live actors, designed to scare and entertain.
Ripley’s Aquarium Of Canada
Price: $44.00 per adult
When: Monday to Sunday 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Address: 288 Bremner Boulevard, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: It features over 16,000 sea creatures from across the world, including species of fish, reptiles, amphibians, and marine mammals.
Attendees walk through a number of interactive exhibits, including a walk-through tunnel where they can observe marine life from all angles and an Instagram-worthy jellyfish exhibit.
Fallsview Indoor Waterpark
Price: $44.95
When: You can access the park year-round, but hours vary depending on the day of the week
Address: 5685 Falls Avenue, Niagara Falls
Why You Need To Go: It is one of the largest indoor water parks in North America and features a variety of water attractions and activities, including water slides, wave pools, hot tubs, and a large area for children.
The park is also enclosed, so you can enjoy the water attractions year-round, regardless of the snow outside.
Niagara Parks Botanical Gardens
Price: Free
When: Open daily year-round, dawn until dusk
Address: 2565 Niagara River Parkway, Niagara Falls
Why You Need To Go: Do you love nature? Then this spot is a must for you. The botanical paradise features several beautiful areas including a rose and rock garden, and a butterfly sanctuary. It covers 99 acres and features several walking trails that wind through the different spaces, providing visitors with an opportunity to observe a wide variety of plants and flowers.
Ontario Science Centre
Price: $22
When:
- 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. through Wednesday to Friday
- 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. through Saturday to Sunday
Address: 770 Don Mills Road, North York
Why You Need To Go: It is devoted to the promotion of science and technology and features a wide range of interactive exhibits and hands-on activities that explore a variety of scientific disciplines, including physics, biology, and earth sciences.
The centre has a number of permanent exhibits, as well as temporary exhibitions that focus on current scientific topics and breakthroughs. If you love science, you'll love this.
Ottawa Canal
Price: Free
When: Anytime
Address: Near downtown Ottawa
Why You Need To Go: The Ottawa Canal, also known as the Rideau Canal, is a historic waterway in Ottawa. The canal is a whopping 202 kilometres long and even connects Canada's capital to Kingston.
During the winter months, parts of the canal are converted into the world's largest naturally frozen skating rink — it's definitely worth the experience.
ByWard Market
Price: Free
When: Anytime
Address: 55 ByWard Market Square, Ottawa
Why You Need To Go: It is one of the largest and oldest continuously operating markets in the country and is a popular destination for locals and tourists alike.
It is also home to many restaurants and bars, making it a popular nightlife destination.
Yonge And Dundas Square
Price: Free
When: Anytime
Address: 1 Dundas Street East, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: This public square represents the pinnacle of downtown Toronto. It is a bustling urban gathering place, known for its vibrant atmosphere and diverse mix of entertainment options.
The square features massive video screens, public art installations, and seating areas that make it a popular spot for people-watching and relaxing.
Parliament Hill
Price: Free
When: Tour schedules vary
Address: Wellington Street, Ottawa
Why You Need To Go: Parliament Hill is a historic site located in Ottawa. It is the home of the Canadian federal government and is the seat of the country's Parliament
Parliament Hill is comprised of three iconic buildings: the Centre Block, which houses the Senate and House of Commons chambers; the Peace Tower, which serves as a symbol of Canada's political heritage and is the country's tallest free-standing bell and clock tower; and the East Block, which houses government offices.
Anyone looking to peak behind the curtain of how Canada runs, should definitely take advantage of these free tours.
Canada's Wonderland
Price: $44.99
When: May to October 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Address: 1 Canada's Wonderland Drive, Vaughan
Why You Need To Go: Canada's Wonderland features over 200 attractions, including thrilling roller coasters, family rides, live shows, and a water park. It is known for its diverse range of attractions and entertainment options, making it a great destination for families and thrill-seekers.
However, it's worth noting that the park is closed until May.
African Lion Safari
Price: $36.95 to $48.95 depending on the time of year
When:
- Monday to Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Saturday to Sunday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Address: 1386 Cooper Road, Cambridge
Why You Need To Go: The park covers over 100 acres of land and is home to over 1,000 animals from over 100 species, including lions, giraffes, elephants, zebras, and many others.
Visitors can drive through the sanctuary in their personal vehicles or take a guided tour bus to see the animals up close in their natural habitats.
The park opens on May 6, 2023, and closes on September 4.
