The 8 Best Ontario Destinations To Visit In 2023, According To Local Travel Influencers
Pack your bags!
With the new year comes new travel possibilities, and if you've been wondering where to take your next vacation in Ontario, then this list will fuel your wanderlust.
Narcity asked local travel influencers for the best destinations in Ontario to visit in 2023 and these are their top picks. From island escapes to incredible adventures, here are some spots to add to your bucket list this year.
Flowerpot Island
Flowerpot Island.Courtesy of @weekendoutdooradventures
Travel couple @weekendoutdooradventures is already dreaming about an island getaway for 2023. "Our top destination to return to in 2023 is Flowerpot Island in Fathom Five National Marine Park," they shared.
"With only six campsites on the entire island, this is truly a unique camping experience which allows you to have the entire island to yourself after the last ferry departs for the day. There are a couple scenic hikes to enjoy and the turquoise water makes you feel like you’re vacationing in the Caribbean!"
Whirlpool Aero Car
Whirlpool Aero Car in Niagara, Ontario.Courtesy of Gayathri Ravada
Gayathri Ravada is a Waterloo-based influencer who shares beautiful travel and food photos on her Instagram page. "My favourite Ontario destination that I think everyone should visit in 2023 is Whirlpool Aero Car ride at Niagara," she said. "
"We generally visit this during summer but my idea was to visit during fall because you ride in the whirlpool car watching fall colours around you and you can also see the beautiful Niagara River flowing! That’s the best experience."
Eagle Canyon Suspension Bridge
Eagle Canyon Suspension Bridge. Courtesy of @highwaysnrunways
Northern Ontario has some gorgeous scenery, and travel blogger Sudi, who goes by @highwaysnrunways on Instagram, suggests visiting this picturesque destination.
"One of favourite destinations is Northern Ontario and I loved the road trip through Lake Superior and beyond till Thunderbay," she said.
"One of the must-visit places [is] the Eagle Canyon Suspension bridge which is the longest suspension foot bridge [in] Canada! Views are breathtaking from here . You can visit Wawa on the way and particularly Agawa Pictographs and Kakabeka Falls in Thunderbay."
Hogg's Falls
Hogg's Falls.Courtesy of @britany_burnside
"My favourite new spot [...] I recommend for anyone in the year 2023 would be Hogg’s Falls," travel vlogger Britany at @britany_burnside said.
"It is such an easy 'hike' from the parking area but has a few nice trails you can explore if you want a bit of walk to the falls. A gorgeous viewing area at the top of the falls. There is a roped decent that gives a sense of adventure to the bottom."
She also noted that "there has been a large amount of garage being left at the bottom of the falls" and reminds visitors to "kindly respect the falls and take any trash home."
Ottawa
Ottawa, Ontario.Courtesy of A Girl En Route
Ottawa is full of things to do, and Alyshia from A Girl En Route suggests visiting this city in 2023.
"Canada’s capital actually has so much to offer and has turned out to be one of my favorite places to sneak away to," she shared. "From scootering between parliament buildings, to brunching at the cutest of cute cafes, Ottawa has won me over. With some of Canada’s most incredible museums, an amazing foodie science and of course the beautiful Rideau Canal, this is your sign to visit the nation's capital if you haven’t already!"
Tobermory
Tobermory, Ontario.Courtesy of @the.blonde.explorer
"Tobermory is a great weekend or few day getaway to spend with the person you love," travel influencer Sarah Couvillon at @the.blonde.explorer told Narcity.
"The Grotto is our favourite spot. It is an easy walk through the woods, that takes you to these stunning blue waters!"
Manitoulin Island
Bridal Veil Falls.Courtesy of @mysnappycamera
This Ontario island is worth a visit in 2023 according to travel influencer Prerana Tiwari at @mysnappycamera. "Manitoulin Island is a perfect nature retreat for anyone who is willing to unwind from their monotonous routine," she said.
"Hike on the Cup & Saucer trail, get mesmerised by Bridal Veil Falls, or just relax at the shores of Lake Huron - this place has a lot to offer for people of all groups. People can enjoy birdwatching and wildlife habitats in the spring, fishing competitions, exhibitions, cultural shows in summers, and all popular winter activities in the winter."
Killarney Provincial Park
Killarney Provincial Park.Courtesy of @benwrightfilms
Benjamin Wright shares beautiful photos of Ontario on his Instagram page @benwrightfilms, and when it comes to travel destinations in the province, here's where he suggests going.
"Killarney Provincial Park is in my opinion the most beautiful place in the whole province," he said. "The towering white mountains and the clearest lakes you can find make for an amazing place to paddle or hike."
"It is also an amazing place too see wildlife, the park has moose, bears, foxes and lots of other cool species. There’s lots of different habitats and ecosystems so there’s something for everyone."
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.