These Are The 7 Best Fall Destinations In Ontario, According To Travel Influencers
Time for an adventure!
Ontario is a stunning place to be if you love the fall season. From spiced treats to gorgeous colours and crisp autumn air, there are endless things to enjoy.
We asked travel influencers for their favourite Ontario spots to visit during the fall, and you'll want to add these places to your seasonal plans. Put on a plaid jacket and get ready to explore this fall.
St. Jacobs
Outdoor dining domes in St. Jacobs, Ontario.Courtesy of Adrienne Clement
Travel blogger Adrienne Clement at @adrienneclement can't get enough of this small town when the leaves begin to change. "St. Jacobs is a great place to visit in the autumn months and enjoy all the splendours of the harvest season," she says. "The St. Jacob’s Farmers Market is one of the main attractions and hosts over 250 vendors serving up local delights, alongside a bustling antique market."
"The region has a long history of German heritage, and saw a surgence of Mennonite Pennsylvania-Dutch immigrants in the 1850s. Even today, you are still likey to see some Mennonite locals travelling on horse and buggy in the area. If you’re in the region between September 25 - October 11, you might want to check out the Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest, which is the largest Oktoberfest outside of Germany."
Calabogie
If you love scenic views and cozy cups of coffee, then Instagrammer Jessica Traina at @jessicaexploring suggests a trip to this spot. "The home of scenic hikes, cold beers, and cozy cafés — Calabogie is a dreamy fall day trip. Just an hour from Ottawa sits this forest-wrapped town. Here you can visit the infamous Eagles Nest Lookout, Calabogie Brewing, and Calabogie Lake."
Kelso Conservation Area
Chairlift ride through the fall colours. Courtesy of Stephanie Galt
"This expansive park and conservation area near Milton has a beautiful beach, several hiking trails, and slopes for skiing and snowboarding," says blogger Stephanie Galt at @stephaniegalt.
"It’s a fun destination all year round, but especially in the autumn, because the park opens their ski lift to visitors wanting a bird’s eye view of the fall foliage. The chairlift ticket is good for a round trip, so you can ride up the hill, taking in panoramic views of the Niagara Escarpment, explore the trails and views from the top, and then ride back down at your leisure - all of the scenery with none of the climbing!"
Southampton
Marie walking down the street in Southampton, Ontario.Courtesy of Marie
"My favourite destination for a fall getaway in Ontario is Southampton, a cozy beach town on the shores of Lake Huron," Instagrammer Marie at @pinesanddines tells Narcity. "The quaint downtown is full of cute shops and delicious restaurants and bakeries (an early morning visit to Offshore Bakery for their incredible apple fritters and Dizzy Bird Coffee for a chai latte is a must). While the beaches are usually jam packed in the summer, visiting in the fall means quiet strolls along Southampton Beach to enjoy Lake Huron’s infamous blue water and sunsets with very few other people around."
"The town is also a great home base for a hiking day trip to take in the fall colours; some of my favourite spots in the area are Bruce Peninsula National Park, Lion's Head Provincial Park, Spirit Rock Conservation Area, or one of the many waterfalls located in and around Owen Sound (with Inglis Falls and Jones Falls being my personal favourites)."
Oro-Medonte
Asha standing in the dome at Glen Oro Eco-Retreat. Courtesy of Asha Sardar
Asha Sardar shares gorgeous photos of her travels on her Instagram account @la_wandereuse, and when it comes to fall destinations, this is her favourite spot to visit.
"This season I encourage Ontarians to make space on their fall bucket list for the charming township of Oro-Medonte," she says. "Located just over 1 hour north of Toronto, Oro-Medonte is the perfect destination for outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers. It boasts extensive hiking and mountain-biking trails, cycling paths, and year-round fishing."
"During my visit, I stayed at Glen Oro Eco-Retreat, which offers an eco-luxury camping experience that immerses you in nature. Activities include boutique trail rides, relaxing in a cedar barrel sauna, and enjoying dinner made fireside by a private chef. I highly recommend staying in one of the domes, which serves panoramic views of the surrounding woods (just imagine the fall colours!) and allows you to fall asleep while watching the stars above."
Caledon
Kayla crossing a bridge over a waterfall.Courtesy of Kayla Gumb
Kayla Gumb at @klagetsaround loves spending time in the outdoors, and when it comes to the fall season, here's her favourite spot to explore. "One of my favourite fall destinations in Ontario is Caledon," she shares.
"The scenic and winding Forks of the Credit Road offers incredible views of the fall foliage or explore the picturesque scenery on foot at one of the many conservation areas such as Belfountain, Albion Hills or Forks of the Credit. With everything from craft-breweries and cideries like Spirit Tree, GoodLot and Pommies to pumpkin patches like the legendary Downey’s Farm — there’s no end to the sweater weather possibilities!"
Lion's Head Provincial Park
Lion's Head Provincial Park.Courtesy of Jessica Shannon
Outdoor enthusiast and blogger Jessica Shannon at @rest.less.Jess enjoys going to Lion's Head Provincial Park for all the fall views. "It’s a gorgeous area with a look out on the top of a cliff offering views over Georgian Bay," she tells Narcity. "In the fall the shoreline is full of beautiful trees changing colour next to turquoise waters."
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.