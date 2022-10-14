Ontario's Weather Forecast Will Be Bitterly Cold Next Week & It'll Feel Like November
Snow is a real possibiilty for some spots.
If this week's summer-like start had you cocky enough to rock shorts and a T-shirt in October, Ontario's weather forecast is here to tell you that dream is dead, friend.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), a hefty dose of Arctic air will sweep across the province next week, dropping temperatures to levels more typical of November, with some regions even facing the possibility of snow.
The wintry conditions will make their way into Ontario by early next week, with a "lobe of chilly air" arriving in southern areas such as Toronto, Windsor, and London by Tuesday, where it will linger for at least a few days.
Northern communities will see daytime temperatures plunge even further, with cities like Timmins, Thunder Bay, and Cochrane expected to struggle to stay above the freezing mark.
"By midweek, daytime highs in Toronto will only reach the upper single digits, with even chillier conditions expected for folks up toward cottage country," TWN reports.
"Most of Ontario will see daytime highs come in 5 to 8 degrees below seasonal by the middle of the week," it adds.
Is Ontario going to get snow next week?
Temperatures will be frigid enough to turn any precipitation that moves through the province into wet snow, with the risk for accumulation stretching from cottage country to southern Ontario.
Overall, residents banking on more late-summer vibes will be sorely disappointed by next week's dive into winter. However, those longing to wear a jacket and bust out that new comforter they bought on a whim in August is in for a treat.
According to this year's Old Farmer's Almanac 2023 Canadian Edition report, Ontario will be colder and snowier than usual, thanks to lower sunspot activity and a weaker El Niño.
So, make sure to dig up those winter parkas because you will need them.