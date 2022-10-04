Ontario Was Named One Of The Best Spots In The World For Fall Colours & Here's Where To Go
Two other Canadian destinations made the list.
It turns out that Ontario is a good place to be if you love the fall season. Aside from endless pumpkin patches, spiced lattes, and cool sweater weather, you'll be treated some of the most spectacular autumn colours in the world, according to this travel agency.
Online travel agency CheapOair recently revealed a list of the best destinations in the world to see fall colours, and Ontario was named among the nine top places.
The agency described Ontario as "ripe for scenery" and suggested places like the Niagara River Parkway, which Sir Winston Churchill once called "the prettiest Sunday afternoon drive in the world," as well as the 500-mile Bruce Peninsula.
The Bruce Peninsula National Park boasts tons of hikes and water views, and you can take in the vibrant foliage along the trails or even stay in a cozy cabin.
Algonquin Provincial Park was also mentioned as a spectacular spot in Ontario to see the fall colours, and with its expansive forests and rugged landscapes, it's no surprise. According to the park's website, the walking trails along Highway 60 boast spectacular lookouts and are some of the most popular spots to take in the colours.
Two other Canadian destinations made the list — the Canadian Rockies in Alberta and the East Coast of Canada. The "360-degree mountain views" in Banff and the Cabot Trail through Cape Breton Island make for some incredible autumn adventures.
Other spots on the list include Kyoto, Japan; New England, U.S; and Bavaria, Germany.
