This Hike Near Toronto Has A Hidden Swing Bridge That Takes You Right Over A Waterfall
It's a magical summer adventure.
You don't need to go far from the city to find a little bit of magic. This spot near Toronto has limestone cliffs, a historic fountain, and a hidden suspension bridge that takes you right over a waterfall.
Belfountain Conservation Area is located in Caledon, about half an hour from Toronto. The 32-acre property boasts several trails that take you along the Niagara Escarpment, river slopes, and outcrops.
A highlight of the area is the dreamy suspension bridge that leads over a waterfall. You can find the bridge by following the Accessible Paths and the Riverside Trail from the parking lot. The Gorge Trail will also lead you to the bridge, but it is currently under construction.
As you wander across the bridge, you can gaze at the tumbling falls and scenery for some gorgeous views.The conservation area is also home to the historic "belle" fountain, which has fairytale vibes and is located just beyond the bridge.
The Riverside Trail features a boardwalk which winds along the shoreline of the West Credit River as well as two scenic lookouts that gaze across the the heritage gardens and ‘belle’ fountain.
At the second lookout you'll discover Lucky the Fox, a statue that pays homage to a groundskeeper that once worked on the property. Other notable features of the area include the man-made Yellowstone Cave, limestone cliffs, and several quaint footbridges.
If you're looking for a summer adventure near the city, this spot is a beautiful place for a hike, but you'll have to make a reservation online before visiting.
Belfountain Conservation Area
Price: $6.50 admission fee per adult
Address: 10 Credit Park St., Belfountain, ON
Why You Need To Go: This area has a suspension bridge that will take you right over a waterfall.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.