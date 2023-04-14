This Conservation Area Near Toronto Lets You Cross A Majestic Waterfall On A Swing Bridge
It's reopening soon!
There are tons of beautiful conservation areas around Toronto, and this one takes you right over a waterfall. Belfountain Conservation Area is a beautiful place for a spring hike and it's reopening soon.
The scenic destination is located in Belfountain and will open for the 2023 season on April 29. The park is known for its limestone cliffs, trails, and suspension bridge that leads right over a waterfall.
You can find this hidden swing bridge by following the Gorge Trail or Accessible Paths from the parking lot. The Gorge Trail is rated as "difficult" and takes you up the river valley and through Niagara Escarpment outcrops.
The Accessible Paths are "flat and wide" so wheelchairs and strollers can travel over them.
The towering swing bridge lets you wander right over a rushing waterfall and is a magical place to take in the views. You can also snap some gorgeous photos while on the bridge.
The park is home to some other beautiful features, including riverside boardwalks and the "iconic 'belle' fountain." You can also find The Fox Folly statue along the new boardwalk trail.
Reservations are no longer required to visit the park, but if you want to secure your spot, you still have the option to book online in advance. Reservations open on April 24 and allow you two hours to explore the area.
There are a few other nearby conservation areas to check out this spring. Terra Cotta and Island Lake Conservation Area are both beautiful nature escapes and are included in the Belfountain admission price if you visit on the same day.
Belfountain Conservation Area
Price: $7 admission fee per adult
Address: 10 Credit Park St., Belfountain, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can wander over a waterfall at this conservation area near Toronto.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.