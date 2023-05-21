8 Beautiful Conservation Areas Near Toronto Where You Can Escape To A Peaceful Nature Oasis
Time for an adventure!
These conservation areas near Toronto are beautiful places to get lost in nature. You can escape the bustle of the city and enjoy fresh air, scenic landscapes, and more at these spots.
From towering cliffs to swimming holes and rare lakes, these conservation areas are filled with things to see and do. Plus, they're only a short road trip away from the city.
Rattray Marsh Conservation Area
Price: Free
Address: Jack Darling Memorial Park, 1180 Lakeshore Rd. W., Mississauga, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can follow an elevated boardwalk trail through lush trees and scenic landscapes at this conservation area located just outside the city. It leads to a rare cobble beach filled with flat, round rocks.
Hilton Falls Conservation Area
Price: $10.50 per adult
Address: 4985 Campbellville Rd., Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Boasting a beautiful waterfall and historic mill ruins, this conservation area is a dreamy place to escape the bustle of the city. You can hike along scenic trails and picnic by a blue reservoir. Reservations are required.
Rockwood Conservation Area
Price: $7.08 per adult
Address: 161 Fall St. S., Rockwood, ON
Why You Need To Go: There is so much to explore at this nature oasis. Rockwood Conservation Area features glacial potholes, towering cliffs, a small sandy beach, caves, and more.
Crawford Lake Conservation Area
Price: $10.50 per adult
Address: 3115 Conservation Rd., Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can venture along an elevated boardwalk to a rare turquoise lake at this conservation area. Don't forget to make a reservation in advance.
Belfountain Conservation Area
Price: $7 admission fee per adult
Address: 10 Credit Park St., Belfountain, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for somewhere magical to explore then you'll want to head to this scenic conservation area. You can cross a waterfall on a swing bridge and stroll along beautiful trails.
Kelso Conservation Area
Price: $10.50 per adult
Address: 5234 Kelso Rd., Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: From mountain biking to swimming and hiking, this beautiful nature escape has tons of activities to enjoy. Reservations are required.
Elora Quarry Conservation Area
Price: $10.50 per adult
When: Reopening June 10, 2023
Address: 319 Wellington County Rd. 18, Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: This magical swimming hole is a popular summer destination. You can take a dip in a turquoise pool surrounded by white cliffs. Don't forget to make a reservation before visiting.
Limehouse Conservation Area
Price: Free
Address: 12169 Fifth Line, Limehouse, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located along the Bruce Trail, this area lets you explore rocky crevices and wander past historic lime kilns.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.